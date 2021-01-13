Thoma Bravo Announces the Promotion of A.J. Rohde to Senior Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, today announced the promotion of A.J. Rohde to Senior Partner, a newly created role that reflects the growing leadership team at Thoma Bravo. Rohde previously served as a Partner at Thoma Bravo.

"We are thrilled to elevate A.J.'s role in the partnership of the firm," said Orlando Bravo, a founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "A.J. has made numerous contributions to Thoma Bravo, both as a former long-standing member of our Flagship team, and ultimately by launching and building the firm's successful Discover Funds to over $7 billion of assets and 19 portfolio companies. Since joining our team 11 years ago, A.J. has proven to be an innovative leader on our investing team and a key player in developing and mentoring talent at Thoma Bravo."

Rohde joined Thoma Bravo in 2010 as a Vice President, having worked previously in investment banking at Saban Capital Group and Jefferies & Company, and for Ford Motor Company. He serves on the Board of the Private Equity Council of University of Chicago Booth School of Business as well as on the Boards for the MarinHealth Foundation and the Ross School Foundation. He earned his MBA from University of Chicago and his BA degree in Economics from Villanova University.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With more than $73 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

