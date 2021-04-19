Thoma Bravo Completes Acquisition of Calabrio

MINNEAPOLIS and SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company.

Founded in 2007, Calabrio provides products and services to help companies streamline and enhance customer service operations and workforce management through cloud-first software solutions. The company has experienced accelerated growth during the pandemic, and its Calabrio ONE software suite has enabled organizations to seamlessly shift to a work-from-home environment, protect their brand through customer-agent interactions, and continue on a path to further enhance their digital capabilities.

"It has never been as important for companies to understand the customer and employee experience through data. Calabrio is committed to delivering our analytics-driven Calabrio ONE suite in order to empower agents, elevate the role of the contact center and connect the enterprise," said Tom Goodmanson, President and CEO of Calabrio. "I look forward to the software expertise and like-minded partnership of the Thoma Bravo team to help us take these ambitions to even greater heights."

"Calabrio has successfully established itself at the forefront of the workforce engagement management industry by transitioning to the cloud, capitalizing on the wave of digital transformation and expanding its customer relationships," said Seth Boro, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We are excited to partner with Tom and his team in this new chapter for the company. Calabrio has an impressive growth story and we look forward to leveraging our operational capabilities and industry knowledge to supercharge Calabrio's growth and market opportunity."

"We are thrilled to complete this transaction and begin working closely with the Calabrio team," said Mike Hoffman, a Principal at Thoma Bravo. "Calabrio is well positioned to capture momentum in its space as more companies transition to cloud-first systems and adopt a hybrid approach to remote work."

Thoma Bravo acquired Calabrio from KKR. Perella Weinberg Partners LP acted as financial advisor to Calabrio. Kirkland & Ellis, LLP served as legal counsel to Thoma Bravo. Golub Capital provided committed financing for the transaction.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With more than $76 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago, with a planned expansion to Miami in the second half of 2021. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organizations to enrich human interactions. The scalability of our cloud platform allows for quick deployment of remote work models—and it gives our customers precise control over both operating costs and customer satisfaction levels. Our AI-driven analytics tools make it easy for contact centers to uncover customer sentiment and share compelling insights with other parts of the organization. Find more at calabrio.com and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE® and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

