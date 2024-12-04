Thoma Bravo Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in USU Product Business

MÖGLINGEN, Germany and LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the completion of its acquisition of a majority stake in USU Product Business ("USU Product"), a leading provider of IT management solutions.

Thoma Bravo has invested as new majority shareholder in USU Product with plans to further invest in the company to accelerate the business's growth and product innovation. As a result of this transaction, USU Product, including its leading IT Service Management, IT Asset Management, IT Operations Management, and Knowledge Management businesses, will operate as an independent entity with over 600 employees supporting the development, implementation, support, and maintenance of its leading product portfolio.

The existing management team will continue to lead USU Product with Benjamin Strehl serving as CEO. Additionally, Bernhard Oberschmidt, joins the board of directors in the new holding structure of USU Product, further strengthening the leadership team and providing continuity for existing customers.

"With the closing of the transaction, we are now shifting our entire focus to the expansion of our USU platform and offerings to create more value for our customers while accelerating our growth. We look forward to working closely with the Thoma Bravo team on this journey," said Benjamin Strehl, CEO of USU Product.

"We are excited to announce the closing of our second transaction in the DACH region this year," said Irina Hemmers, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We see ample opportunity to continue to invest in this regional tech ecosystem and are looking to further grow our portfolio. The closing is an important milestone of our relationship with USU Product, and we are thrilled to work with the company as it further scales and innovates."

Debt financing for the transaction will be provided by funds advised by Morgan Stanley Private Credit, clients of Guggenheim Investments, and HSBC Innovation Banking UK.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with over US$166 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 500 companies representing approximately US$265 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. The USU Digital Consulting business will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of USU Software AG. For more information, visit https://www.usu.com/en-us/

