Thoma Bravo Completes Acquisition of Talend

SAN FRANCISCO and REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SURESNES, France, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Talend, a leader in data integration and data integrity, in an all-cash transaction that valued Talend at approximately $2.4 billion. The acquisition was previously announced on March 10, 2021, and Thoma Bravo announced the completion of its tender offer to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares, including ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") of Talend, on July 29, 2021. A subsequent tender offer period concluded on August 9, 2021.

In connection with the tender offers, Talend shareholders were entitled to receive $66.00 per ordinary share (whether held directly or via an ADS representing one ordinary share) in cash, representing a premium of approximately 29% to Talend's closing price on March 9 and an 81% premium to the volume weighted average price over the last twelve months from March 9. With the completion of the acquisition, Talend becomes a private company and will continue investing in its cloud transition as well as products and solutions that serve the evolving data needs of its customers.

"The close of the transaction marks an important milestone for Talend as we begin a new chapter as a private company. The digital transformation that has taken hold during the pandemic has emphasized the importance of data integration and data integrity, and we are thrilled to have the support of Thoma Bravo to accelerate Talend's business," said Christal Bemont, Chief Executive Officer of Talend. "Thoma Bravo has an impressive track record of catalyzing the growth of its portfolio companies, and we look forward to leveraging their deep software and operational expertise as we drive continued innovation to ensure the data health of companies around the world."

"We are excited to officially begin our partnership with Talend and to work alongside Christal and the Talend team to further bolster the company's industry leadership," said Seth Boro, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Talend, as a newly private company, is well positioned to capitalize on the global need for businesses to operationalize their data to solve complex problems."

"Every business needs clean and reliable data, and the Talend Data Fabric platform handles every stage of the data lifecycle and puts healthy data at customers' fingertips," said Chip Virnig, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Talend's transition to the cloud will only further solidify their market leadership among blue chip companies across industries and we look forward to supporting the company in this exciting next phase."

Qatalyst Partners served as financial advisor to Talend and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C., Gide Loyrette Nouel A.A.R.P.I. and Loyens & Loeff N.V. served as legal counsel to Talend. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Houthoff Coöperatief U.A. and Jeantet A.A.R.P.I. served as legal counsel to Thoma Bravo.

About Talend

Talend, a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set.

Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $83 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired more than 325 companies representing over $100 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

