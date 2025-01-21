Thoma Bravo Completes Fundraising for Credit Fund III, Amassing $3.6 Billion in Total Available Capital for its Platform

Largest credit pool of capital to date will expand Thoma Bravo Credit's leadership in enterprise software

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the completion of fundraising in connection with its Thoma Bravo Credit Fund III at $3.6 billion in total available capital, including anticipated leverage. This represents the firm's largest credit pool of capital to date and underscores the continued leadership and success of the Thoma Bravo Credit platform.

The Thoma Bravo Credit platform focuses on the senior secured debt of established, mission-critical enterprise software companies. The platform targets sponsor-backed companies and leverages Thoma Bravo's extensive sector experience in enterprise software, as well as its broad and differentiated sourcing channels. Since its inception in 2017, the platform has invested over $8.0 billion across approximately 100 transactions. Credit Fund III has invested more than $1.0 billion across 20 investments to date.

"We appreciate our investors' continued recognition and strong support of Thoma Bravo's differentiated platform and strategy in credit, which is a testament to its growth and success," said Orlando Bravo, a Founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "As an early adopter of private credit, Thoma Bravo has long recognized the crucial role private credit plays in enterprise software."

"We are very proud of the strong backing we have received from our investors for our strategy and team, at a time of tremendous opportunity in software direct lending," said Oliver Thym, a Partner at Thoma Bravo who leads the Thoma Bravo Credit platform. "We are excited to have broadened our platform to include unlevered capital and funds-of-one/separately managed accounts. We look forward to capitalizing on the growing market demand for our flexible and differentiated credit solutions and driving further success for our partners and investors in 2025."

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with over US$166 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 500 companies representing approximately US$265 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

