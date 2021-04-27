Thoma Bravo Selects 830 Brickell for Its New Miami Office

SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, one of the largest and most successful private equity firms focused on the software sector, today announced a milestone in its expansion to Miami, Florida, with the signing of a long-term lease at 830 Brickell, a 55-story trophy Class A-plus office building located in the prestigious Brickell Financial District.

Thoma Bravo Founder Orlando Bravo relocated to Miami late last year, and Partner Chip Virnig and other existing members of the Thoma Bravo team have already moved to the Miami region to begin extending the firm's business and brand. As previously announced, the firm is excited to grow its Miami presence through the recruitment of new and diverse talent in the region and to tap into the region's rich and growing community of tech entrepreneurs.

"Miami's rich diversity and fast-growing technology and business hubs make it the ideal location for Thoma Bravo as we expand our business," said Orlando Bravo, Founder and a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "I want to thank Mayor Suarez for his support and encouragement in our decision to establish a new presence in Miami. We look forward to driving growth and innovation in the region as well as doing our part to contribute to the vibrant local community."

"I am so excited to welcome Thoma Bravo to our great city and I want to congratulate the team on finding a home in one of the most cutting-edge buildings in the Brickell neighborhood," said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. "I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Orlando and I know that he and his firm share our vision for a Miami that sits amongst the most innovative and adaptive cities in the world."

Currently under construction, 830 Brickell is a joint venture development between OKO Group and Cain International located in the fast-growing Brickell neighborhood of Miami, a lively business, retail and residential area alongside some of the city's best green spaces, walking paths, cycling lanes and bay access points. When delivered in 2022, 830 Brickell will be the preeminent office destination in all of South Florida and will stand in a class unto itself among other Class A office towers in Brickell and Downtown Miami. The building will be replete with tech-forward, first-class amenities.

Thoma Bravo will occupy roughly 36,500 square feet on the two top floors and establish a state-of-the-art, flexible workspace to accommodate the firm's growing employee base. Thoma Bravo expects to open its office at 830 Brickell in the fourth quarter of 2022, following the completion of construction. Thoma Bravo's Miami-based employees have already begun working from a temporary office space.

"830 Brickell is the perfect home for Thoma Bravo Miami given its location in the city's thriving business center and proximity to some of Miami's best outdoor spaces," said Chip Virnig, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We look forward to joining Miami's growing finance and technology communities and providing a culturally enriching environment for our employees in this exciting new chapter for our firm."

830 Brickell is being developed by OKO Group and Cain International. Cushman & Wakefield represented the developers and CBRE represented Thoma Bravo.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest and most successful private equity firms in the world. Focused on software and technology investments, Thoma Bravo has acquired more than 300 companies representing over $85 billion in enterprise value over the past 20 years. Today, Thoma Bravo manages more than $76 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

About 830 Brickell

830 Brickell is a Class A-plus office tower now under construction in Miami's Brickell Financial District, representing a joint venture between OKO Group and Cain International. The 55-floor, 640,000 square foot tower was designed by renowned architecture firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill , with interiors by Italian architecture and design company Iosa Ghini Associati . Building amenities will include a world-class health and wellness center with panoramic views, a first-class restaurant and open-air rooftop lounge, a private conference facility for tenants, and 24-hour concierge service. Cushman & Wakefield is serving as the tower's exclusive leasing agent. Learn more at www.830-brickell.com.

