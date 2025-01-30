Thoma Bravo's Behind the Deal Podcast Launches Season Three

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the launch of the highly anticipated third season of its acclaimed business podcast, Thoma Bravo's Behind the Deal. Following the chart-topping success of the podcast's first two seasons, which initially debuted with season one in March 2023, season three will provide more exclusive stories and insights into the innovative strategies behind Thoma Bravo's portfolio of industry-leading software companies.

BTD Logo

Within its first year, Thoma Bravo's Behind the Deal soared to #1 on Apple US Business and Apple US Management charts and peaked at #6 on Apple US Top 10 charts among all categories, placing it in the top 1% of all podcasts. Since inception, the podcast has garnered 600,000+ episode downloads, 47,000+ LinkedIn newsletter subscribers and an abundance of reviews and engagement from its audience of investors, founders, business professionals and young talent, among others. This success culminated in the podcast earning nine platinum and gold MarCom 2024 Awards in honor of its excellence in communication and creativity, as well as two gold and bronze Signal 2024 Awards recognizing it as one of the most meaningful and unprecedented audio projects being made today.

Season three will continue to feature interviews with Thoma Bravo's investment partners and portfolio company CEOs, including the CEOs of Qlik, HCSS, Coupa and Imprivata. These episodes will delve into the dealmaking process, the challenges and triumphs encountered, and the strategies employed to help ensure the portfolio companies' ongoing growth and innovation. In addition, bonus episodes will continue to be released bi-weekly on Thoma Bravo's spin-off series, Beyond the Deal, offering further insights and leadership advice from the firm's investment partners and portfolio company CEOs in an "ask me anything" format. This season, both series will be available in audio and video format.

"We are proud of the reception that Thoma Bravo's Behind the Deal has received and look forward to continuing to take our listeners behind the scenes of our business and incredible portfolio companies in season three," said Orlando Bravo, a Founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Thoma Bravo partners with some of the best software and technology companies in the industry, and it is a privilege to share our stories, lessons learned and achievements with our listeners."

The first episode of season three, available now, features a conversation between Seth Boro, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo, and Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik. Stream the trailer here and first episode here. To access the newest episodes and bonus content, follow Thoma Bravo's Behind the Deal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music or wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes will air every Thursday, alternating between Behind the Deal episodes and bonus content from our Beyond the Deal series.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with over US$166 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 500 companies representing approximately US$265 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

SOURCE Thoma Bravo