Thomas Belcher Joins Capital Square as Senior Regional Vice President, Northwest Sales

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today that Thomas Belcher has joined the firm as senior regional vice president, Northwest sales. In his new role, Belcher will provide sales and marketing support for broker-dealers, registered representatives and registered investment advisors throughout Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

"From playing four years of Division 1 baseball in college as a walk-on to becoming a top wholesaler in the Northwest, Belcher is a proven winner," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "He brings an intense work ethic and thirst for knowledge to his role as Capital Square's Northwest wholesaler."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Belcher served as external wholesaler, Pacific Northwest, at Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management, where he was responsible for multi-product distribution and cross-channel sales in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Previously, he spent two years as an external wholesaler with Pacer ETFs, where he focused on Pacific Northwest wirehouses and increased assets under management by nearly 10 times its prior amount. Belcher started his career in the financial services industry as a wholesale sales associate for NetWorth Realty in 2017.

"Belcher has strong roots in the Northwest sales territory with an excellent track record of growth in the region," said Drew Jackson, chief distribution officer. "Belcher is an outstanding addition to Capital Square's sales team. He will play an integral role as we continue to grow our reach in the financial community and expand access to our diverse tax-advantaged investment offerings, including DSTs, Opportunity Zone funds, development funds and Housing Trust, Capital Square's REIT."

Belcher earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Indiana University and holds FINRA Series 6, 7 and 63 licenses.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is also an active developer and manager of multifamily communities. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.9 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's mixed-used development projects total over 2,000 apartment units with a total development value in excess of $870 million, and Capital Square Living, the firm's property management division, now manages over 11,000 apartments across multiple states. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services – including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition – for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. The company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for eight consecutive years. Learn more at CapitalSq.com.

Disclosure: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. FINRA Broker Check link: https://brokercheck.finra.org/.

