Thomas’® Brings Sourdough English Muffins to Consumers Nationwide in Honor of National English Muffin Day

HORSHAM, Pa., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakfast lovers, rejoice! To celebrate the Nooks & Crannies® goodness on this National English Muffin Day, Thomas'® Breads, the top seller of grocery store English Muffins and bagels in the U.S., is bringing its fan-favorite Sourdough English Muffins to consumers nationwide and expanding its breakfast portfolio with the introduction of its savory Everything Breakfast Bread.

Previously available exclusively to Thomas' enthusiasts on the West Coast, fans can now pick up a pack of Sourdough English Muffins at major retailers from coast to coast for a suggested retail price of $5.29.

Previously available exclusively to Thomas' enthusiasts on the West Coast, fans can now pick up a pack of Sourdough English Muffins at major retailers from coast to coast for a suggested retail price of $5.29. Packed with all the Nooks & Crannies goodness loved by consumers, Thomas' Sourdough English Muffins have a delicious, bold and tangy taste that can't be resisted. The most delicious part? Fans can also score cool Thomas' merchandise by participating in the Muffin' But Possibilities loyalty program. Now through May 31, fans who purchase packs of specially marked Thomas' English Muffins – including the new Sourdough variety – will earn points that can be redeemed for limited-edition Thomas' merch. More details can be found on MuffinButPossibilities.com.

To keep the celebration going, Thomas' is also adding Everything Breakfast Bread to its iconic portfolio – now available at major local retailers for a suggested retail price of $4.79. With consumers looking for new, convenient and delicious options to start their day, Thomas' Everything Breakfast Bread is the perfect choice for savory fans with all the flavor of an everything bagel baked into a convenient loaf of bread with 110 calories per slice. Baked without high fructose corn syrup, each loaf contains 14 slices and tackles tastebuds with a burst of garlic, onion and poppy seeds in every bite. Whether paired with eggs, cottage cheese or avocado, fans can't go wrong with the unlimited versatility of this bread.

"As a leader in the breakfast category, we're always looking for new and innovative ways to satisfy our consumers' cravings and bring them new products and new flavor varieties that allow them to savor delicious moments together," said Janice Wisniewski, Brand Manager for Thomas'. "National English Muffin Day is such a special holiday for our brand and, as we celebrate 144 tasty years, we can't wait to bring our fan-favorite Sourdough English Muffins to fans across the country as the viral popularity of Sourdough is heating up. Between Sourdough joining our national lineup and the introduction of our Everything Breakfast Bread, we're looking forward to seeing how fans make these new products a delicious part of their morning routine."

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create the famous Nooks & Crannies English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

