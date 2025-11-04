Thomas Cahill Joins Keebeck Wealth Management's Advisory Board

Renowned life sciences investor and entrepreneur to bring scientific and strategic expertise to Keebeck's advisory team

CHICAGO and BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keebeck Wealth Management , an independent advisory firm serving entrepreneurs and multi-generational families, today announced that Thomas J. Cahill III, M.D., Ph.D., founder and managing partner of Newpath Partners, has joined its Advisory Board.

Dr. Cahill is the founder and managing partner of Newpath Partners, a life sciences investment firm dedicated to translating groundbreaking scientific discoveries into transformative treatments for patients. At Newpath, Dr. Cahill partners with leading scientists and entrepreneurs to advance biomedicine, with portfolio companies having raised more than $4 billion. He serves as a director at several Newpath portfolio companies and has advised on science and policy issues at the national level. His work has been profiled in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Fortune, and he has spoken at leading global forums including the Milken Institute, SXSW, and the World Government Summit.

"Tom's addition to our board amplifies Keebeck's mission to be the partner of choice for clients seeking differentiated access and strategic perspective," said Bruce K. Lee, Founder and CEO of Keebeck Wealth Management. "As markets evolve, our clients expect insights that look around corners. Tom's depth of understanding in translating scientific discovery into value creation adds a unique dimension to the strategic counsel we provide."

Dr. Cahill's appointment strengthens Keebeck's ability to deliver sophisticated, forward-looking guidance to help its clients navigate an increasingly complex investment landscape. His expertise at the intersection of science, innovation, and capital allocation will help Keebeck identify opportunities in transformative industries, further expanding the firm's reach beyond traditional wealth management. His research at Duke University and Stanford University, under the mentorship of three Nobel Laureates, provided the foundation for his transition into biotechnology investments, beginning with his work on the biophysical properties of cellular receptors.

"Bruce has built something truly exceptional at Keebeck. It's been amazing to watch the firm's tremendous growth," said Dr. Cahill. "The firm's culture exemplifies integrity, sophistication, and an unwavering commitment to clients. I look forward to collaborating with Bruce and the board to help extend Keebeck's leadership at the forefront of wealth management and innovation."

Keebeck's Advisory Board is composed of accomplished leaders who contribute specialized knowledge and perspective to the firm's strategic initiatives. The board plays an active role in shaping Keebeck's vision for next-generation wealth management, where intellectual capital, access to innovation, and deep relationships create enduring value for entrepreneurs and families alike.

The addition of Dr. Cahill reinforces Keebeck's position as a trusted advisor, bridging traditional finance and emerging frontiers, from technology to healthcare to venture investing.

About Keebeck Wealth Management

Keebeck Wealth Management is an independent advisory firm committed to serving aspiring entrepreneurs, pivoting business owners, and multi-generational families. With a focus on strategic partnership and wealth management, Keebeck aims to empower its clients to achieve their financial aspirations. With a focus on delivering customizable strategies to meet complex financial needs, Keebeck offers institutional-quality research, due diligence, consulting, and investment solutions. By arming itself with sophisticated intellectual capital, Keebeck positions itself as an industry disruptor that is leveraging flexibility and a disciplined process to provide access with an edge, balancing fiduciary duty with strategic innovation for optimal client outcomes.

