Thomas'® Celebrates 140 Years of Yum with First-Ever Cookbook

HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What's better than the Nooks & Crannies® goodness of Thomas'®? Well, pretty much nothing. But! A collection of 140 of the brand's oh-so-tasty recipes comes close. For 140 years, Thomas' has served as a proud constant from the breakfast table to picnic baskets, memories of the big moments, little moments and everything in between. To celebrate this deliciously momentous anniversary, the brand is celebrating by launching its first-ever cookbook filled with a collection of photos, quotes and 140 of its most-loved recipes. The cookbook is available now for free digital download on the Thomas' website.

The anniversary cookbook is dedicated to the Nook & Crannies® lovers, the meal makers, the breakfast fanatics, the hungry ones, the snacky ones, the adventurous ones, and the ones who have eaten the same breakfast every day for years. The versatile, easy to make recipes feature submissions from Thomas' fans as well as several popular and beloved tastemakers. From sweet to savory and everything in between, the cookbook is filled with 140 of the infinite possibilities Thomas' products can bake up.

As the holiday season quickly approaches, Thomas' will also be giving away Collector's Edition hard copies of the 140 Years of Yum Cookbook to 140 of their "dough-voted" loyalists – serving as the ultimate gift for every Thomas' fan. Beginning on December 1, fans can head to Thomas' social channels for a chance to win.

"After 140 years of delicious memories, we couldn't think of a better way to commemorate our milestone anniversary than by compiling our favorite recipes that fans can enjoy for years to come," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "To continue the excitement and really 'toast' to this monumental year, we're also proud to debut the new Thomas' website, www.thomasbreads.com. From our new site to the exciting cookbook, we're looking forward to serving up tasty moments for another 140 years!"

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit, www.thomasbreads.com.

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

