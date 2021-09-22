Thomas’® Celebrates National Public Lands Day with Volunteer Trail Cleanup Events

Thomas', with the support of well-known local partners including Washington State Parks Foundation and Friends of Lake Sammamish Park in Seattle, Washington and the Forest Park Conservancy in Portland, Oregon, will encourage residents to do their part in keeping our public lands clean and supporting the Nooks & Crannies pockets of local treasured trails that have sustained the community during these critical times.

The partnership is a commitment to restore and improve public lands and is part of their shared mission and dedication to supporting and protecting trails throughout the Pacific Northwest. In addition to the cleanup events, Thomas' will make a $20,000 donation to the organizations to support future expansion projects and maintain the trails for current and future residents.

On-site, volunteers will celebrate the connection between people and green space in the community while tackling a trail cleanup project including flattening reed canary grass to create new trail systems that are more accessible to hikers, families, the elderly, and wheelchairs. Additionally, volunteers will maintain and improve the ecological health of the forest by supporting diversity, environmental integrity, connectivity, and complexity while picking up trash, weeding, completing park beautifications, and more. Following the cleanup efforts, local foodie favorites Zeeks Pizza and The Daily Feast will brighten volunteers' mornings with a catered breakfast featuring Thomas' favorites.

"We are thrilled to partner with these organizations in honor of National Public Lands Day to give back to the local communities that have supported our brand for more than 140 years," said Michael Jensen, Brand Manager for Thomas'. "Our brand mission is 'Wake Up to What's Possible' and through meaningful action such as using renewable energy in our bakeries and efforts such as these trail cleanups, we're challenging everyone to imagine what's possible when our communities come together to support the environment. We're excited to help make an impact on outdoor spaces that serve such a crucial purpose!"

The Thomas' brand dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks & Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com .

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Forest Park Conservatory

The mission of the Forest Park Conservancy is to protect and restore Forest Park for future generations. We engage with and educate over 2,000 volunteers and 150 private landowners each year. Forest Park and the land surrounding it are part of a larger ecosystem (over 15,000 acres) which play a vital role in mitigating the impacts of climate change in the Portland area and provide numerous ecosystem services including cleaner air, cleaner water, carbon sequestration and significantly lowering the urban heat island effect. Our organization serves the Portland/Vancouver region and is currently focusing more specifically on ways in which to serve historically marginalized communities through our work.

About Friends of Lake Sammamish

Friends of Lake Sammamish State Park is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting, enhancing and promoting Lake Sammamish State Park for the benefit of the community. Friends of Lake Sammamish State Park advocates for capital improvements, communicates about activities and amenities, supports habitat restoration, and brings visitors to the park year-round for special events and programming.

About Washington State Parks Foundation

Washington State Parks Foundation is dedicated to ensuring a vibrant and inclusive Washington State Parks system for generations to enjoy through engaging, expanding, and sustaining a broad base of supporters who give to, advocate for and treasure our state parks. Washington State Parks Foundation supports Park Improvement Projects, Arts in the Parks and Friends groups to make Washington State Parks a more welcoming place for all visitors.

