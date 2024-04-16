Thomas Edison comes to his New Jersey Hall of Fame home at American Dream with his Model T

At the new Entertainment and Learning Center opening in June

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World-famous inventor Thomas Alva Edison was among the first to be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2008, receiving more public votes than any other inductees. Now, 16 years later, Edison is among the first to arrive in his new Hall of Fame home in the form of his Model T, a gift from Henry Ford. Today, the antique car was exhibited during a ceremony at the Thomas Edison National Historical Park in West Orange, N.J., before making its final journey to serve as the centerpiece for a simulated ride to the moon for visitors at the new Entertainment and Learning Center opening at American Dream in June.

The 10,000-square-foot Entertainment and Learning Center becomes the permanent home for New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees and state-of-the-art exhibits like the simulated space ride called "Fly Me to the Moon." Visitors can sing on a karaoke stage alongside holograms of Gloria Gaynor, Wyclef Jean, Frankie Valli, and many other musical legends. And they'll be able to interview holograms of Danny DeVito, Jason Alexander, Connie Chung, Laurie Hernandez, and many more notable Jersey greats in the "Late Night Jersey" Television Studio.

"We want Edison's spirit of innovation to inspire new generations of inventors at his new home at American Dream," said John Keegan, President and Chairman of the Charles Edison Fund and Edison Innovation Foundation and Chairman Emeritus of the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

"Thanks to the Edison Innovation Foundation for letting us showcase this Model T, a model of American business innovation, at our new American Dream home," added Jon F. Hanson, Chairman of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. "Soon, New Jersey will be one of the only states in America with a Hall of Fame, showcasing our state's best from all walks of life. Our patrons will be inspired to become their best through this one-of-a-kind Education and Learning Center."

ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME

Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey , and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 15 ceremonies for more than 200 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, like Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible.

