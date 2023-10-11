Thomas'® Expands Breakfast Portfolio with Launch of New Croissant Bread

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas'®, the top seller of grocery store English muffins and bagels in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its breakfast portfolio with the launch of its new Croissant Bread, a twist on the iconic breakfast favorite. This delicious take on the classic French pastry will be available to consumers in the Northeast at Safeway, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, The Giant Company, Giant Food, Price Chopper, Acme, Shaw's, Tops, and Big Y.

Instead of running out the door every morning, consumers are looking for more ways to sit down, take a moment, and enjoy themselves at the breakfast table. Thomas' has created another innovative solution for their consumers to do just that. Thomas' Croissant Bread has the flaky delicate layers of a croissant baked right into a loaf and sliced for convenience, making it easier for consumers to toast and top with butter or other favorite toppings. It's also made with high-quality ingredients with no high fructose corn syrup and has a suggested retail price of $5.99.

"What makes Thomas' Croissant Bread so uniquely good is that it's made in a croissant-style lamination process resulting in 72 layers in each loaf to get that signature flakiness you expect from a croissant," said Ted Swain, Director of Innovation for Thomas' Breads.

"At Thomas', we're always looking for new ways to evolve and create delicious products that will resonate with the ever-changing breakfast needs of our consumers," said Mary Pitone, Brand Manager for Thomas'. "With a strategic pre-sliced design, our new Croissant Bread is more than just bread, it's a way to give our fans their mornings back, especially during their busiest days. We are confident that this new product will bring its buttery, flaky goodness into each home, transforming normal breakfast occasions into memorable ones."

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S.

For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

