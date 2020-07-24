Thomas'® Expands Fan-Favorite Mini Croissants Nationwide

Crafted with mess-free dough, Thomas' Mini Croissants bring a soft and rich flavor to the kitchen table for a no-cook breakfast fix, a delectable mid-day treat or a delightful complement to any meal. Now available at grocery stores and other major food retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.49, Thomas' Mini Croissants are the perfect option for busy households, letting families spend less time cooking and more time enjoying mealtime with loved ones. Thomas' Mini Croissants can be found in the bread aisle alongside the Thomas' brand's iconic lineup of breakfast classics including the original Nooks & Crannies English Muffins, Bagels and Swirl Breads.

"Today's typical mealtime looks significantly different than it did a few years ago," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "As a leading breakfast brand, we would be remiss if we did not evolve our line of breakfast offerings as the needs and demands of our loyal customers progress over time. With the national expansion of our Thomas' Mini Croissants, we find comfort in knowing that families across the country can enjoy this delicious on-the-go option without sacrificing real, high-quality ingredients."

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S.

For a full list of Thomas'® products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

