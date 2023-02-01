Thomas F Reynolds, MD, FACP, Joins Los Angeles Cancer Network

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN), one of the leading cancer and blood disorder centers in Los Angeles County is proud to announce that board-certified hematologist-oncologist Thomas F Reynolds, MD, FACP, has officially joined it's growing network. Dr. Reynolds will practice at their Mission Hills & Montebello locations.

"We are very proud to welcome Dr. Reynolds," said Troy Simon, LACN's CEO. "He is an outstanding oncologist and will add incredible value to our team. We are excited to reach more patients in the Montebello & Mission Hills communities."

Dr. Thomas Reynolds

As a specialist in Hematology, Medical Oncology and Hospice and Palliative Medicine, Dr. Reynolds is driven by a passion for combining the latest advancements in medical science with a personal, patient-centered approach to care.

"I have the privilege of treating the body at the cellular level, which allows me to see the transformative impact of anti-cancer drugs on an individual's health," said Dr. Reynolds. "With each breakthrough in cancer care, I am inspired by the hope it brings and the longer, better lives it enables people to live. Cancer care is a deeply fulfilling and rewarding medical specialty that I am honored to be a part of."

Dr. Reynolds received his medical degree from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. He completed his i nternship and residency at Carney Hospital in Boston, a teaching hospital affiliated with Boston University and Tufts University. He completed his fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Dr. Reynolds speaks fluent English and French.

"I am excited to join LACN, as I share in their commitment to delivering direct, professional-level patient care," Dr. Reynolds said. "What sets LACN apart is their focus on staying ahead of the curve through close collaboration with their physician colleagues and a highly trained team of advanced care practitioners and chemotherapy nurses. And it's not just the medical professionals who care - the dedicated office staff are just as passionate about providing outstanding care to every patient."

To make an appointment with Dr. Reynolds, please call (323) 760-9757. For more information, visit lacancernetwork.com.

About Los Angeles Cancer Network:

The mission of Los Angeles Cancer Network is to provide unparalleled care to each patient that comes through our doors. We offer individualized treatment using the most recent and relevant proven advances in cancer care, curated with deliberation and compassion.

