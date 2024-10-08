The iconic brand also delivers on product variety with expansions for several fan favorites

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, and to celebrate, Thomas'® Breads, the top seller of grocery store English Muffins and bagels in the U.S., is bringing back its fan favorite seasonal Cranberry Bagels and English Muffins. Now until December 28, consumers can find this festive flavor at retailers nationwide.

Thomas’® Gears Up for the Holiday Season with the Return of Limited Edition Cranberry Line

Bursting with real cranberries, Thomas' Cranberry Bagels and English Muffins deliver the signature sweet and tart flavor of the holiday season in every bite. Thomas' Cranberry Bagels are available now with a suggested retail price of $5.49 while Thomas' Cranberry English Muffins have a suggested retail price of $5.29.

To add to the excitement, Thomas' fans nationwide are now able to purchase more of the wide variety of products the brand has to offer with the regional expansion of Thomas' Toast'R Cakes®, Muffin Tops, Sourdough English Muffins, Croissant Bread, Onion Bagels and Cinnamon Swirl Bagels. Previously available in select U.S. regions, Thomas' listened to consumer demand for these exciting pantry staples and expanded the varieties to the following markets:

Toast'R Cakes ® : now available in the Southeast

: now available in the Southeast Muffin Tops: now available nationwide

Sourdough English Muffins: now available nationwide

Croissant Bread: now available in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Onion Bagels: now available in the Midwest and West Coast

Cinnamon Swirl Bagels: now available on the West Coast

"This is an exciting time for Thomas' as we bring back our fan favorite Cranberry products and expand our other beloved varieties into new regions," said Janice Wisniewski, Brand Manager for Thomas'. "Whether you're a fan of our seasonal products or enjoy our staple breads and bagels, we're proud to offer a wide range of products that offer something for everyone."

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create the famous Nooks & Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S.

For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 12,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA