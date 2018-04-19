Thomas'® Gives Its Perfect Match an Extreme Makeover in Honor of National English Muffin Day

Gourmet butters have continued to reign supreme as one of the year's tastiest and most popular culinary trends, thanks to their versatility and ability to transform every dish. To help fans enjoy the Nooks and Crannies goodness in a whole new way, Thomas' has moved beyond the sprinkles of a few household herbs and infused butter with top trending flavors — if just a bit of butter makes everything better, these recipes bring new meaning to the possibilities of 'buttery goodness.' From providing a kick of flavor when paired with a toasted Thomas' English Muffin to putting a new spin on your favorite breakfast sandwich, these compound creations are an ode to the Nooks and Crannies goodness, allowing the gourmet flavors to soak into each delicious bite:

Hot & Spicy Harissa Butter – This Middle Eastern-inspired, spicy gourmet butter is the perfect option for adding a little zest to your morning breakfast, and the zesty heat pairs well with the sweetness of Thomas' Honey Wheat English Muffins.

– This Middle Eastern-inspired, spicy gourmet butter is the perfect option for adding a little zest to your morning breakfast, and the zesty heat pairs well with the sweetness of Thomas' Honey Wheat English Muffins. Mojito Butter – Bright and fresh, this combination reinvents the trendy 'mocktail' by bringing the flavors of a refreshing mojito into the ultimate topping. The mint and tartness complement the light sweetness of a Thomas' Blueberry English Muffin.

– Bright and fresh, this combination reinvents the trendy 'mocktail' by bringing the flavors of a refreshing mojito into the ultimate topping. The mint and tartness complement the light sweetness of a Thomas' Blueberry English Muffin. Honey Rose Butter – From lattes to granola, floral-infused creations are popping up everywhere, and this classic pairing adds a delicate and sweet touch to morning routines on a Thomas' 100% Whole Wheat English Muffin.

– From lattes to granola, floral-infused creations are popping up everywhere, and this classic pairing adds a delicate and sweet touch to morning routines on a Thomas' 100% Whole Wheat English Muffin. Matcha Green Tea Butter – Super powders are the new superfood, and the star of the show will be matcha. The subtle green tea flavor of this wildly popular ingredient brings new life to a Thomas' Light Multigrain English Muffin.

– Super powders are the new superfood, and the star of the show will be matcha. The subtle green tea flavor of this wildly popular ingredient brings new life to a Thomas' Light Multigrain English Muffin. Everything Bagel Butter – While the combination of poppy seed, sesame, garlic and onion is the hallmark of the everything bagel, this savory combination has gone mainstream, showing up in recipes from donuts to macaroni and cheese. Indulge in the flavors of an everything bagel on everyone's favorite Thomas' Original English Muffin.

– While the combination of poppy seed, sesame, garlic and onion is the hallmark of the everything bagel, this savory combination has gone mainstream, showing up in recipes from donuts to macaroni and cheese. Indulge in the flavors of an everything bagel on everyone's favorite Thomas' Original English Muffin. Blue Cheese, Sage and Bacon Butter – Fresh herbs continue to shine, and this decadent combination adds the savory and slightly peppery flavor of sage to the classic duo of bacon and blue cheese, bringing depth to your butter experience and a sweet and smoky flavor to a Thomas' Original English Muffin.

– Fresh herbs continue to shine, and this decadent combination adds the savory and slightly peppery flavor of sage to the classic duo of bacon and blue cheese, bringing depth to your butter experience and a sweet and smoky flavor to a Thomas' Original English Muffin. Blackberry and Thyme Butter – Savory desserts continue to make a regular appearance on restaurant menus across the country. Our Blackberry and Thyme Butter treats fans to a taste of dessert on a Thomas' Cinnamon Raisin English Muffin.

Fans looking to kick their National English Muffin Day celebration up a notch can head to Thomas' website to find these gourmet butter recipes. Just a dab of these gourmet butters can transform any dish, which is why Thomas' has also created three mouthwatering sandwich recipes, such as a Lamb Burger with Creamy Feta and Spicy Harissa Butter on an Original English Muffin to take everyone's favorite recipes from good to gourmet.

"There's nothing quite like the experience of enjoying a freshly toasted Thomas' English Muffin — every bit of our Nooks and Crannies texture provides an explosion of flavor," said Richard Link, Senior Marketing Director of Thomas'. "The popularity of gourmet butter is on the rise, and we are always looking for ways to elevate our fans' experience with the Thomas' brand. What better way to celebrate National English Muffin Day than by taking one of the most iconic counterparts to the Nooks and Crannies goodness and infusing it with trendsetting flavors that will sink into every delicious bite? We can't wait to see how our fans will enjoy these simple yet delicious recipes and pair them with their favorite Thomas' English Muffin varieties."

To really allow fans to shout their love for the Nooks and Crannies goodness, Thomas' is also taking the National English Muffin Day celebration to the next level online. The brand is releasing a group of new and exclusive English muffin-themed emojis to join the 40+ icons in the Thomas' Emoji Keyboard. The update will include new, trendy pop culture phrases and mouth-watering breakfast favorites only available to those who have downloaded the free keyboard on both Android and iOS. To round out the celebration on April 23, Thomas' will give fans the chance to win free English Muffins for a year plus an epic delivery of every Thomas' English Muffin flavor for the ultimate taste test. Fans can visit Facebook.com/ThomasEnglishMuffinsandBagels for the chance to win.

The Thomas' brand dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies English Muffin. Today, Thomas' sells the No. 1 English muffin and the No. 1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products, visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

