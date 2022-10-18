THOMAS GLOBAL MEDIA, LLC Announces the First Wave of Major Licensing Deals for JESS and JOJO SIWA'S New Girl Group XOMG POP!

A Series of XOMG POP! Consumer Products are Slated to Begin Rolling Out in 2023 at Major Retailers Across the USA. Announced Categories Include Toys, Accessories, Apparel, Arts & Crafts, Beauty & Bath, Costumes, Electronics, Bedding & Home Goods, and Hair Appliances.

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media influencer JoJo Siwa, her mother, entrepreneur, and business partner Jessalynn Siwa, are pleased to announce a series of new licensing deals and Consumer Product partnerships for their all-girl group XOMG POP!, brokered in conjunction with Thomas Global Media.

Jess & JoJo Siwa's XOMG POP!

XOMG POP! debuted less than a year ago on NBCUniversal's Peacock reality TV show "Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution" catapulting the group into the national and international spotlight. Just a few months after their national television debut, XOMG POP! took the stage with JoJo Siwa as part of her international arena tour, appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and received a four-judge standing ovation on Season 17 of "America's Got Talent." XOMG POP's quick rise to popularity sent their first single "Candy Hearts" to #17 on the iTunes charts and created a demand for more XOMG POP! products.

The North American licensing program will consist of best-in-class partners in nearly a dozen categories including new master toy licensee, Moose Toys, who will develop a full line of toys to hit shelves in 2024.

"We are beyond excited to have so many first-in-class partners on board, and we are ready to make history again. We will be hands-on with all the partners making our vision for the XOMG POP! brand come to life!" said Jess and JoJo Siwa.

While fans of XOMG POP!, known as "POParazzies," await their favorite XOMG POP! fashion dolls, several product categories will be available starting in 2023:

Accessories from Accutime Watch Corporation (watches), Bioworld (cold weather, layering, socks, backpacks), Fashion Angels (bags & backpacks), Handcraft (underwear), H.E.R. (bows & jewelry), and Sunstaches (sunglasses)

(watches), (cold weather, layering, socks, backpacks), (bags & backpacks), (underwear), (bows & jewelry), and (sunglasses) Apparel from Isaac Morris Limited (full range), Bioword (full range) & Komar (sleepwear)

(full range), (full range) & (sleepwear) Arts & Crafts, DIY Sets from Fashion Angels

Beauty and Bath from Scent Theory Products

Bedding & Home Goods from Jay Franco & Sons

Costumes from Rubies

Electronics with KidDesigns

Party Goods with H.E.R

Toys from Moose Toys

Thomas Global Media is seeking additional partners in the following categories: games & puzzles, footwear, social expressions/stationery, cobrands/collaborations, candy, seasonal décor, inflatables, publishing, wheels, and QSR/promotions. For licensing inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

While XOMG POP! POParazzies eagerly await the arrival of new products, XOMG POP! will release new music and music videos beginning October 28th, followed by the announcement of their first live-action film, animated series, and upcoming concert tour. Also just announced, coming in November 2023, fans will set sail aboard a Royal Caribbean's XOMG POP! themed Cruise and will experience exclusive XOMG POP! themed events, activities, a private concert, and a visit to Royal Caribbean's CocoCay Island.

Thomas Global Media (TGM) is an entertainment licensing agency and production company (film, television, and Broadway). Through TGM's various incarnations, it has pioneered product licensing for Broadway and represented some of the world's most iconic entertainment and corporate brands.

