Thomas J. Henry Firm Makes Several Key High-Level Promotions

SAN ANTONIO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National trial firm Thomas J. Henry, consistently ranked among the nation's top personal injury law firms, announced today several key internal promotions which are part of an action plan to support the company's long term growth and increase the number of women and minorities in senior executive and other high level positions.

Cindy B. Crawford, currently Business Operations Manager, will advance to Vice President of Finance and Administration. This will make Crawford one of the highest-ranking minority female business executives at any plaintiffs firm in the country.

Ruben G. Herrera, currently Director of Marketing, will advance to Executive Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations.

Susan Harr, currently Associate Director of Marketing, will advance to Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

Marie Brown, currently Call Center Manager, will advance to Director of Client Services.

Thomas J. Henry prides itself on its commitment to diversity and equality, with 65.3% female employees and 47% minorities company-wide. The firm has also made progress in recent years increasing the number of women in managerial positions. Today, 64% of these roles are held by women.

John Sweeney, Thomas J. Henry CEO, said, "We believe that a more diverse workforce with more women and minorities at the top will reinforce our inclusive culture and make Thomas J. Henry an even better company."

Commenting on these changes, firm founder Thomas J. Henry stated, "I am proud to have a diverse team of leaders contributing to the ongoing success of the firm. These individuals have a combined 40 years of experience at Thomas J. Henry."

"These promotions are a testament not only to these individuals' talent and deep experience, but also to the firm's commitment to long-term development and succession planning. I couldn't be more pleased to see such capable leaders assume these leadership roles."

Cindy B. Crawford, Vice President of Finance and Administration

Long-time Business Operations Manager Cindy Barrera Crawford has been promoted to Vice President of Finance and Administration, effective immediately.

Cindy Barrera Crawford, who was born and raised in Premont, Texas, began her employment at the firm in 1998 as a medical records clerk. She quickly raised through the ranks, being promoted to case manager in 1998 and assistant manager of the firm's pre-litigation department in 1999.

Crawford was promoted to office manager in 2008, where she handled accounts payable, facilities administration, and human resources. In 2013, she was promoted again to business operations manager, taking over the firm's finances in addition to all other duties.

Crawford has been instrumental in drafting, implementing, and scaling many of the firm's policies and procedures and has spearheaded several substantial office expansions. In recent years, she guided the firm through a full custom CRM implementation and Human Capital Management Solution installation, projects which improved overall productivity and management capability firmwide and ensured Thomas J. Henry continues to achieve its growth and service objectives.

Crawford will continue to serve CEO John Sweeney and firm founder Thomas J. Henry from the firm's San Antonio headquarters.

Ruben G. Herrera, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations

Current Marketing Director Ruben G. Herrera has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, effective immediately.

Herrera, a licensed attorney, was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. He started his career as Marketing Manager at Thomas J. Henry in 2009. He was responsible for advertising, brand development, and State Bar of Texas Advertising Board compliance.

In 2012, Herrera advanced to Marketing Director, directing creative strategy and purchasing for all media. It was in this role that Herrera helped introduce the firm's signature creative ad campaign style which saw a tremendous public response, even winning the firm an American Advertising Award (formerly ADDY). This style helped formalize the Thomas J. Henry brand and set the firm apart creatively from its competitors.

In 2014, he advanced again, this time to Director of Marketing, Public Relations, and Employee Relations. This role expanded Herrera into business development - where he handled projects geared towards internal marketing and communications and business growth and scaling. It was in this role that he launched the first of several extremely successful national mass tort marketing campaigns.

In his new role as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, Herrera will continue to oversee the development and implementation of marketing initiatives to support the strategic direction of Thomas J. Henry as it continues to grow and expand into new markets.

Susan Harr, Director of Marketing

Current Associate Director of Marketing Susan Harr has been promoted to Director of Marketing and Public Relations, effective immediately.

Harr, who was born in Eagle Pass and raised in McAllen, Texas, joined the firm in 2011 as a web copywriter in the firm's Marketing Department. In this role, she handled all advertising copy, web copy, and internal and external marketing communication firmwide.

In 2014, Harr was promoted to Marketing Manager, where she oversaw all creative deliverables, the firm's website, public and company events, social media, and digital marketing.

In 2016, Harr was promoted to Associate Director of Marketing and Employee Relations, where she took over creative control of all advertising, initiated a complete redesign of the company's website and web strategy, and strategically expanded the department to triple the staff.

During her tenure at the firm, Harr planned and executed some of the largest free-to-the-public events in South Texas, including the annual Thomas J. Henry Bark in the Park and the award-winning Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway (the largest event of its kind, with more than 30,000 attendees across four cities). She also helped develop programs to boost employee engagement and satisfaction and planned and executed internal events for employees, including the firm's 25th Anniversary party (which was featured in People Magazine and the UK's Daily Mail) and the firm's annual holiday parties (which won ILEA Antonio Design Award for Best Corporate Event in 2017.)

In her new role as Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Harr will take over management of the firm's media placements and develop new media strategies to adapt the firm's advertising approach to the shift in consumer behavior trends in the new digital age.

Marie Brown, Director of Client Services

Current Call Center Manager Marie Brown has been promoted to Director of Client Services, effective immediately.

Brown, who was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, and raised in Veracruz, Mexico, joined the firm in 2013 as call center manager for the mass tort department. She brought with her 20 years of experience in call center management, process improvement, and customer service. As call center manager, Brown ran the client intake department, overseeing communication on thousands of active mass tort cases.

In 2014, she spearheaded a substantial telecommunications project which updated the firm's technology and introduced unparalleled transparency in reporting and auditing which improved client service on all fronts.

In 2016, she was promoted to Call Center and Reception Manager, where she took on management of all client facing reception and intake associates in the firm. In this role, she instituted a metric-based reporting system which increased client communication by 200% firmwide and has driven client satisfaction levels to historic highs.

In her new role as Director of Client Services, Brown will scale her data and metrics-based management style to encompass all forms of client communication and will assist and train managers and staff in order to help the firm improve client satisfaction levels, drive productivity, and improve efficiencies firmwide.

About Thomas J. Henry

Thomas J. Henry is one of the nation's leading personal injury firms. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has grown into one of the largest personal injury plaintiff's firms in Texas, housing more than 150 attorneys and 350 supporting staff. The firm has offices in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Austin, and Houston.

In 2019, Glassdoor named Thomas J. Henry Law one of the "Best Places to Work" in the United States. It was the only law firm to make the list. That same year, Bloomberg Businessweek published a feature on the firm highlighting his firm's "clear commitment to client satisfaction." Firm founder Thomas J. Henry was also named one of the "Best Lawyers in San Antonio for 2019" by S.A. Scene Magazine.

In 2018, Thomas J. Henry was named the Best San Antonio Attorney of 2018 by San Antonio Current and was also recognized as one of the Best Personal Injury Attorneys in the nation by Newsweek.com.

In 2017, Thomas J. Henry Law achieved one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in Texas for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by Texas Lawyer, an ALM company) as well as the #1 Texas Car Accident, Bus Accident, and Negligent Supervision Verdicts for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by TopVerdict.com).

In 2016, Forbes Magazine named Thomas J. Henry a "Texas Leader in Law," noting his ability to secure large financial awards, a positive reputation among professional peers, and a dedication to philanthropy at the local, national, and global levels. Also in 2016, Thomas J. Henry Law, was listed on Newsweek.com's annual list of "Premier Law Firms."

Thomas J. Henry is also a lifetime member of both the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and of Rue Ratings' "Best Attorneys of America."

Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program which supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.

