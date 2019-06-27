Thomas J. Henry Summer Associate Program Welcomes Nation's Top Law Students

SAN ANTONIO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 31, Thomas J. Henry welcomed eight of the country's top law students into the 2019 Thomas J. Henry Summer Associate Program – one of the most competitive and highest paying internships in the nation.

Hundreds of law students from the most esteemed law schools in the United States contended for a spot in the prestigious internship program, and those accepted are among the Top 10% of their respective laws schools, which include Harvard School of Law, Columbia School of Law, and Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Upon arriving to San Antonio, the Thomas J. Henry Summer Associates were treated to a team-building dinner featuring chef-crafted cuisine and live entertainment, all provided by Thomas J. Henry. Summer Associates were able to meet and converse with their attorney mentors - seasoned litigators who will be providing guidance, coaching, and advice to the Summer Associates as they work with the Major Trials Division on the firm's biggest and most complex cases.

To ensure Summer Associates are able to completely immerse themselves in this career-defining opportunity, Thomas J. Henry has worked diligently to eliminate any and all financial concerns from the Summer Associates' lives. This includes a generous $4,000 weekly stipend, a corporate rental vehicle, relocation expense reimbursement, and complimentary executive-housing in San Antonio's thriving Arts District.

Throughout their time with Thomas J. Henry, Summer Associates will be treated to some of the best food and entertainment San Antonio has to offer as they attend mixers, concerts, and Tony Award-winning productions all at the expense of Thomas J. Henry.

"Our firm is dedicated to the development of the next generation of legal leaders," said Thomas J. Henry. "The Thomas J. Henry Summer Associate Program allows the country's brightest law students to be fully invested in this one-of-a-kind learning opportunity and further hone the skills and traits that already set themselves apart from their peers. By eliminating as many outside distractions as possible, financial and otherwise, our Summer Associates are able to focus entirely on their personal and professional growth as they learn what it takes to flourish as a trial attorney in today's legal industry."

Announcing the 2019 Thomas J. Henry Summer Associates

Joining Thomas J. Henry for the 2019 Thomas J. Henry Summer Associates Program are:

Michael Dror of Harvard School of Law

of of Law Madison Gaona of University of Texas School of Law

of School of Law Marty Kibiswa of Georgetown School of Law

Jack Morrison of Cornell School of Law

of of Law Aldo Ponterosso of UC Berkeley School of Law

Scott Sherrell of Notre Dame School of Law

of Notre Dame School of Law Ryan Ulrich of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law Yiqun (Amber) Zhang of Columbia School of Law

About Thomas J. Henry

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys is a nationally-recognized personal injury law firm founded in 1993 by Thomas J. Henry.

The firm handles a range of accident and wrongful death claims including vehicle accidents, workplace accidents, mass tort, product liability, drug recalls, defective products, medical malpractice, and child injuries.

Each year, the firm is consistently recognized for achieving record-breaking verdicts and industry milestones.

In 2019, Glassdoor named Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys one of the "Best Places to Work" in the United States. It was the only law firm to make the list.

Also in 2019, Bloomberg Businessweek featured the firm, highlighting a "clear commitment to client satisfaction."

In 2017, the firm achieved one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in Texas for the year (awarded in 2017 to Thomas J. Henry by Texas Lawyer, an ALM company). That same year, the firm was also recognized as achieving the #1 Texas Car Accident, Bus Accident and Negligent Supervision Verdicts for the year (awarded in 2017 to Thomas J. Henry by TopVerdict.com).

In 2016, Forbes Magazine named Thomas J. Henry a "Texas Leader in Law," noting the firm's ability to secure large financial awards, a positive reputation among professional peers, and a dedication to philanthropy at the local, national, and global levels. Also in 2016, Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys was listed on Newsweek.com's annual list of "Premier Law Firms."

In 2015, the firm achieved the #1 Texas Car Accident Verdict for the year (named by TopVerdict.com).

Firm founder Thomas J. Henry has also personally received numerous industry awards throughout his career, most notably being named a lifetime member of both the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and of Rue Ratings' "Best Attorneys of America."

Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities.

The firm has an active philanthropy program which supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys has helped tens of thousands of injured victims receive justice. The firm continues to deliver aggressive representation and results to clients injured in accidents caused by the negligence and wrongdoing of others and continues to focus on local and global philanthropic endeavors.

