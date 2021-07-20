Thomas Møller appointed new President of Energy Division at Alfa Laval

LUND, Sweden, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval today announces that Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of Alfa Laval's Energy Division, is retiring. She will be succeeded on 1 August 2021 by Thomas Møller, currently President of the company's Business Unit Decanters in the Food & Water Division.

The current President of Alfa Laval's Energy Division, Susanne Pahlén Åklundh is retiring after a long and impressive career with the company. Susanne joined Alfa Laval in 1983 and has held various senior positions. Since 2009 Susanne has been a member of Group Management, and the last five years she has held the position of President of the Energy Division responsible for 30 percent of the Group's order intake in 2020. Susanne has driven the Energy Division's transformation from traditional energy solutions to taking a much stronger position within clean technologies and renewable energy supply.

"Leaving Alfa Laval now, in the middle of the transformation of the energy sector has been a difficult decision. These have been fantastic years and I've enjoyed an exciting journey with my team," says Susanne. "I know that Thomas' leadership and experience will bring new ideas to further develop our business and support our customers."

Thomas Møller, was born in 1974 and studied chemical engineering at the Technical University of Denmark. He joined Alfa Laval in 2002 and has held various senior roles across the company within the service, energy, water and environment areas. Since 2017, Thomas has been President of the company's Business Unit Decanters in the Food & Water Division. Thomas is Danish, and lives in Sweden with his family. (His CV and photo can be found at http://www.alfalaval.com/investors, as material related to the news release.)

"Taking this role and joining Group Management is an exciting, inspiring and challenging opportunity for me in this amazing company," says Thomas Møller. "Susanne has successfully changed and developed our offering and has created a strong team with a clear direction. The Energy Division faces so many great opportunities through a number of transformation areas in the years to come and I am looking forward to further developing these with the team."

Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval, concludes: "Susanne's contribution over her almost 40 years with the company, has been instrumental for the growth and development of the Energy Division. Susanne has created a solid platform for online sales and digital solutions and driven the transformation from traditional energy supply to new and innovative solutions. I welcome Thomas in his new role and to Group Management"

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

