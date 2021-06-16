Thomas Murphy Joins National Energy Improvement Fund to Help Lead Southern Expansion of Energy and Resilience Home and Commercial Improvement Lending

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Improvement Fund, LLC (NEIF) neifund.org, a Certified B-Corp™ energy efficiency and resilience improvement lender, announced that Thomas Murphy has joined its management team as Director, Business Development for the Southern United States. In his role, Murphy will help expand NEIF's geographic footprint beyond the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. and play a key part in the integration of NEIF's recent acquisition of MyStrongHome, a finance and insurance platform for home resilience to extreme weather events. Murphy's primary role will be developing and training a network of qualified HVAC, roofing and home improvement contracting companies while also working with manufacturers, distributors, trade associations and governments to escalate program uptake. NEIF's position as a trusted, transparent, fixed rate financing provider with no-contractor fees, as an alternative to traditional high-cost promotional financing programs, has been reflected in record application growth. NEIF currently has over 1,000 Approved Contractors in twenty -three states who are well-established leaders in their regional markets with a commitment to customer service, financial stability and personal integrity. NEIF is a Home Improvement Expert Partner of the U.S. Department of Energy and a lender partner of the IBHS FORTIFIED program.

Thomas Murphy, Director, Business Development, Southern US - National Energy Improvement Fund

Murphy founded Capital Concierges, LLC, a financing consulting firm and has held leadership positions with a number of home improvement and finance related companies providing point-of-purchase access to simple, affordable monthly payment options. "We are excited to have an outstanding financial professional like Tom join our NEIF team," said Peter Krajsa, NEIF Co-Chair and Founder. "He understands how to communicate with contractors to help them grow their business and is passionate about increasing the affordability of home energy and resilience."

With a lending legacy from 1947 (AFC First), the National Energy Improvement Fund was organized in 2017, operating as a full-service, multi-state licensed consumer and commercial lender funding monthly payment financing plans for energy and resilience improvements like HVAC, roofing, lighting and battery storage for homes and businesses. Led by energy financing pioneers Peter Krajsa and Matthew Brown and a team responsible for over $800 million in energy financing programs, it received its certification as a B Corporation® in 2018. Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability.

NEIF is headquartered in Allentown, PA and Denver, CO. Murphy is based in Tampa, FL.

