Thomas Pink Acquired by Icon Luxury Group and CP Brands to Expand Global Presence

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Pink, the renowned British luxury clothing brand, has been acquired by Icon Luxury Group and CP Brands Group headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1984, Thomas Pink has been synonymous with timeless elegance and is the gold standard in British premium shirts and tailored clothing. Building on the strong global brand awareness established over decades by Thomas Pink Limited and its former parent, LVMH, this new joint partnership aims to usher in a bold new chapter for the Thomas Pink brand, expanding its footprint while staying true to its British roots and legacy of excellence.

Thomas Pink Grand Store Opening on Jermyn Street in London.

"Thomas Pink is a symbol of British sophistication and craftsmanship," said Eli Yedid, CEO of CP Brands Group. "We are excited to welcome the brand into our portfolio. Our vision is to build on its heritage through key licensing agreements with best in class companies across categories spanning fragrances, eyewear and more. Through strategic agreements, we are bringing the brand back to key regions, including the UK, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Mexico."

Joseph Edery, Managing Director of Icon Luxury Group continued, "Thomas Pink represents a unique blend of tradition and modern sensibility. We look forward to elevating its presence on the world stage while staying true to its legacy. With a focus on blending timeless craftsmanship and contemporary luxury, the Thomas Pink brand is poised to redefine modern British style for a global audience."

As part of its growth strategy, the joint venture plans significant retail expansion in core markets. Working in the UK with renowned British shirt maker Richard Gibson and menswear Industry veteran Nick Preston, Thomas Pink will broaden its UK presence beyond its flagship Jermyn Street store in London in the first half of 2025. Additional openings are planned in select markets across the Middle East and Asia.



