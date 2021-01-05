Thomas'® Pledges $100,000 In Partnership With Operation Warm To Celebrate National Bagel Day

After the challenging year that was 2020, Thomas' hopes to kick off 2021 on an uplifting note by joining together with their "dough-voted" fans to make the "hole-iest" food holiday about more than just bagels. On January 15, Thomas' will hand over their social media channels and all media advertising on Hulu to Operation Warm for a National Bagel Day takeover where fans can learn more about the organization's efforts and how they too can donate to join in Thomas' efforts to create a toasty celebration for children in need.

"While we always enjoy kicking off the year with our National Bagel Day celebration every January, this year, we're honored to once again join forces with Operation Warm to bring some warmth to those in need," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "Our hope is that Thomas' fans from all across the country will help us to bake up a wave of support for Operation Warm and 'toast' to a month-long celebration of supporting the organization's meaningful work."

All throughout January, consumers can donate to Operation Warm via their website. For every consumer donation, Thomas' will be able to amplify their efforts and bring even more coats to children as the winter season blows into full force.

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats for children in need. We partner with compassionate individuals, community organizations, and corporations across North America to provide emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope of a brighter future through the gift of a brand-new coat. Over the last 20 years, Operation Warm and our partners have used the coat as a bridge for families in need to access everything from flu shots to new books.

To make a lasting impact on the lives of children, visit www.operationwarm.org

