Thomas S. Woods Recognized for Excellence in Quality Assurance

As the chief executive officer of Tom Woods, Inc., Mr. Woods lends his wealth of industry knowledge and experience to clients seeking assistance with manufacturing quality assurance and reliability. He is especially well-versed in diagnosing root causes of quality problems in everything from microchips to nuclear submarines. Notably, Mr. Woods has more than 30 years of experience in training industrial clients to use powerful, statistics-based problem-solving techniques for a wide range of products and processes. He has advised clients in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America about quality assurance systems, creative and analytical problem-solving, product reliability improvement, strategies for accelerating research and development programs, and techniques for manufacturing cost reduction, as well as the development of programs to reduce product liability risks.

In recognition of his numerous industry accomplishments, Mr. Woods was selected to receive the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. This prestigious honor is considered one of the highest distinctions available through Marquis Who's Who. In 2017, Mr. Woods was featured in Marquis Who's Who Top Executives, the leading source for prominent executives in the Marquis community. He maintains active involvement with the American Society for Quality Control and the American National Standards Committee on Quality Assurance.

A native of Boston, Massachusetts, Mr. Woods was born in 1928. Long before he was recognized as a certified management consultant with the Institute of Management Consultants, he completed formal education at Harvard University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in 1950 and a Master of Business Administration in 1952. Mr. Woods then completed three years of military service as a lieutenant with the U.S. Air Force. During this time, he worked on improving aircraft engine quality and reliability as a quality control project officer at Air Materiel Command. Upon completing military service, Mr. Woods joined The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for 15 years in a number of manufacturing positions, including department foreman and production manager. He also held management positions with Rath & Strong, Inc., for more than a decade before assuming the role of vice president with Reddy, Traver & Woods, Inc., in 1980. Five years later, Mr. Woods launched Tom Woods, Inc., in Winnetka, Illinois.

Looking back on his extraordinary career, Mr. Woods credits much of his success to having mentors like Dorian Shainin, the originator of the famous "Red X" method of finding the root cause of variation in the manufacturing process. Mr. Woods has served as a faculty member with the Harvard Business School and as a teacher of quality assurance courses with the University of Connecticut, the University of Akron and Motorola University.



