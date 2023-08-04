120+ year industry veteran expands presence in New England area, broadens cleanroom, safety, and industrial product portfolio

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest pure-play distributor of scientific and controlled environment products, Thomas Scientific, has completed the acquisition of Massachusetts-based cleanroom, safety, and industrial products provider Day Associates, Inc. Finalized August 2, 2023, the transaction immediately expands Thomas Scientific's national footprint, while enhancing its ability to provide products and services to companies in advanced technology and industrial segments with controlled and industrial environments.



Thomas Scientific Expands Distribution and Sales Capabilities with the Acquisition of Day Associates, Inc.

Thomas Scientific has made six previous acquisitions since late 2017, adding eight inventory stocking locations, numerous new product lines, and teams of subject matter experts. The experience and learnings the team has gained from these very strategic acquisitions have not only substantially improved the overall capabilities to serve our customers, but to continue to add talented individuals that align with Thomas Scientific's strong culture and core values.

Thomas Scientific's CEO, Stan Haas, stated, "We at Thomas Scientific are very proud to partner with an industry veteran in Billy Day and his entire team. Billy has built a business over the past 45 years founded on providing personalized service and many great product brands to meet the stringent needs of their customers. By Day Associates joining the Thomas Scientific family of companies, the customers will have access to an even broader portfolio of products and a national network of distribution centers and inventory to meet their needs now and into the future."

The Day Associates, Inc team has been led by Billy Day, who founded Day Associates in February 1977 in Dracut, MA. Day Associates continues to grow through the hard work of a dedicated team of ten employees, most of whom have been with the company for many years.

Billy Day, founder and owner of Day Associates stated, "We at Day Associates look forward to joining the Thomas Scientific team. Together, our combined resources and energies will create a stronger full-service cleanroom supply chain that will be unmatched in service, selection and quality. We are grateful to our customers. Thank you for your business. We look forward to your continued support. During this transition and into the future, the Day Associates employees you have come to know will continue to provide you with the same great service that you have come to expect."

The primary product categories offered by Day Associates, Inc include gloves, apparel, wipers, tacky mats, masks & veils, cleanroom bags & paper, and safety products. Day has provided cleanroom, safety, and industrial products to support diverse customer segments that produce products within critical environments.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Day Associate's valued customers, suppliers, and experienced associates to the Thomas Scientific Controlled Environments (CE) team! This acquisition further enhances our capability to serve our CE customers in the Northeast - New England region and reinforces our commitment to delivering personalized local – high-touch service and supply solutions to our CE customers. Together, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the advanced technology market" - Kareem Dossa, SVP, Controlled Environments at Thomas Scientific.

For the time being, Day Associates, Inc. will continue to operate independently under the Thomas Scientific umbrella. Learn more about their solutions and culture at daysupply.com (cleanroom) https://www.daysupply.com/. Thomas Scientific online at ThomasSci.com. https://www.thomassci.com/

About Thomas Scientific

Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific provides a comprehensive offering of suppliers, equipment, and solutions to the scientific community – supporting all cleanroom, laboratory research, biopharmaceutical, medical device, clinical diagnostics, and other related end markets. With a national network of 9 distribution and service centers, supported by a highly technical commercial, customer service, and strategic sourcing organization, Thomas Scientific is an important partner to the scientific community.

About (Day Associates, Inc.)

Since 1978, Day Associates, Inc. has prided itself on providing valued customers with the products that meet their requirements at the best possible prices. Their commitment continues to provide exceptional customer service. Their expertise and trained specialists in the cleanroom product industry is ready to meet and exceed all expectations.

