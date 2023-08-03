Thomas Scientific Expands Distribution and Sales Capabilities With the Acquisition of Quintana Supply

120+ year industry veteran expands presence in Northeast area, broadens cleanroom, packaging, and industrial product portfolio

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest pure-play distributor of scientific and controlled environment products, Thomas Scientific, has completed the acquisition of Massachusetts-based cleanroom, packaging, and industrial products provider Quintana Supply. Finalized August 1, 2023, the transaction immediately expands Thomas Scientific's national footprint while enhancing its ability to provide products and services to companies in advanced technology and industrial segments with controlled and industrial environments.

Quintana and Thomas Headquarters

The addition of the Haverhill, MA facility increases Thomas' footprint of distribution centers in the Northeast, furthering the ability to assist cleanroom production customers in these critical markets.

Thomas Scientific's CEO, Stan Haas, stated, "Frank and Mike Quintana have built a wonderful business model combining products and service solutions to support the demanding needs of critical environment production customers. I am pleased that Frank, Mike, and the entire Quintana team are now a part of the Thomas Scientific family of companies. By our two companies combining, Thomas Scientific and Quintana Supply, customers will benefit through an expanded product portfolio and enhanced service solutions."

Quintana Supply has been serving the Northeast market for the past 32 years. In that time, has been fortunate to service some of the largest medical device companies in the Northeast. Founded by Frank and Mike Quintana on the commitment to offer customers the highest level of service, without adding any additional costs, has allowed growth and prosperity over the course of existence. Quintana would be nothing without loyal employees, many of which have been with the company for over 25 years.

Frank Quintana, co-founder of Quintana Supply stated, "In the past 5 years we have been approached by many companies to be acquired. Through all of those offers we never felt that anyone cared about the legacy that we have built, or the current employees that we value. When Thomas approached us it seemed like family and when they stated they wanted to grow our facility, not shutter it, it was a done deal. After 32 years, Mike and I felt that we were at the point where the only way to grow was to be a part of a larger, national company. Being considered the Northeast hub of Thomas ensures that all of our customers, as well as our employees, will only gain from this merger and that the Quintana name and reputation will continue to grow for the next 30 years."

The primary product categories offered under Quintana Supply include a variety of cleanroom products such as gloves, wipers, apparel, cleaners, sticky mats, clean packaging, and an extensive line of packaging, safety, and janitorial products. Quintana has provided cleanroom, packaging, and industrial products to support these and other markets since being founded in 1990.

Thomas Scientific has made five previous acquisitions since late 2017, adding eight inventory stocking locations, numerous new product lines, and teams of subject matter experts into the company. The experience and learnings the team has gained from these very strategic acquisitions have substantially improved the overall capabilities to serve our customers and continue to add talented individuals who align with Thomas.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Quintana's valued customers, suppliers, and talented associates to the Thomas Scientific Controlled Environments (CE) team! This acquisition significantly enhances our capability to serve our CE customers in the Northeast - New England region and reinforces our commitment to delivering personalized local – high-touch service and supply solutions to our CE customers. Together, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the advanced technology market." - Kareem Dossa, SVP, Controlled Environments at Thomas Scientific.

Quintana Supply will continue to operate independently under the Thomas Scientific umbrella. Learn more about their solutions and culture at quintanasupply.com https://www.quintanasupply.com/ . Thomas Scientific online at ThomasSci.com. https://www.thomassci.com/

About Thomas Scientific

Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific provides a comprehensive offering of suppliers, equipment, and solutions to the scientific community – supporting all cleanroom, laboratory research, biopharmaceutical, medical device, clinical diagnostics, and other related end markets. With a national network of 9 distribution and service centers, supported by a highly technical commercial, customer service, and strategic sourcing organization, Thomas Scientific is an important partner to the scientific community.

About Quintana Supply

Since 1990, Quintana Supply has prided itself on providing personalized customer service. Their commitment continues to provide value added services to not only sell a product, but to partner with customers to make their procurement process as cost effective and efficient as possible.

