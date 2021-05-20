Thomas Volk Joins Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Board of Directors

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Volk to the Company's Board of Directors. Thomas is a Senior Executive with unique experience leading global enterprises and mid-market companies in both CEO and Officer roles in the US and Europe. Previously, Thomas served as CEO of Cancom and led Dell Germany, UK, and France as well as worldwide sales at HP. He also holds established board member experience, currently serving as Director and Chairman of five different organizations. Thomas will also assume the role of Board Chair following the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting, replacing Gordon McMillan who will be retiring from the board.

"It's an exciting time at Converge as they begin their expansion into the European market and I'm looking forward to being a part of the journey on the Company's board," said Thomas Volk. "I believe my international experience and advisory skills will be an asset to Converge as they take on the new challenge of global growth and expanding their managed services practice."

"I am honored to have Thomas Volk, one of Europe's technology elite, join the Converge board," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "It is rare for someone in my position to be able to rely on somebody like Thomas for advice and guidance. Thomas' experience in having previously implemented a managed services and European expansion strategy similar to Converge's during his time as CEO of Cancom is invaluable. This expertise, in addition to his knowledge from having led teams at Dell and HP, will assist and accelerate Converge in its European expansion and aid in our customers' adoption of managed services."

"Additionally, on behalf of the entire board, I would also like to thank Gord McMillan, my partner and co-founder of Converge, for serving as the Company's board chair through the successful implementation of the Company's initial phases of growth" said Shaun Maine. "Gord's leadership and experience, particularly in relation to executing on acquisitions, has been invaluable and I am delighted that he will continue to actively advise the Company on its acquisition activities going forward."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

