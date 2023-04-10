Thomasville Now Home to Georgia's Third Wing Zone Location

Local Entrepreneurs Bring Popular Fast-Casual Restaurant with Cooked-to-Order, Flavor-Fused Chicken Wings to Local Community

THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone , known for its cooked-to-order, award winning flavor-filled chicken wings, will debut its newest location, and third in the state of Georgia, in Thomasville at 1527 E. Jackson St on April 10. Wing Zone will not only bring its award-winning flavors to local wing enthusiasts but a fresh look and feel to the Wing Zone brand to the Thomasville area.

The Thomasville location is the first Wing Zone to open with the new brand refresh which features upgrades that will offer the fastest, most efficient technology on the market, a revamped menu and an energized restaurant design and experience.

There will be a grand opening event taking place on April 24 from 11 am – 3 pm. There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 am. During the grand opening event, the new location will be raffling off a years' worth of free wings to one lucky visitor. There will be free food and giveaways. Gas prices will also be lowered at the conjoined Susie Q's Food Convenience Store to celebrate.

Putting the focus on its best-selling wings and tenders while offering in-shop curated music and a revolutionary scent strategy, Wing Zone of Thomasville will transform the way local wing enthusiasts experience the brand. With a more vibrant color scheme and trimmed down cook time to cubbies designed for quick, grab-and-go pickup and delivery options, the Thomasville location offers an efficient, modern take on chicken wing consumption.

The new Thomasville Wing Zone is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Sagar and Nikul Patel. The duo are important pieces in the Susie Q's Food Convenience Stores operation. The company was founded in 1999 by Sagar's father, Tommy Patel. The Thomasville-based corporation has steadily grown to operate 65 convenience stores in the southeast. Now Sagar and Nikul plan to open their newest convenience store with a Wing Zone attached to it.

"Thomasville is our hometown and we believe there is a huge demand for a place that satisfies your craving for flavorful, cooked-to-order chicken wings and tenders," said Sagar Patel. "The opening of our Wing Zone location is very exciting as we wanted to bring a beautiful new concept to our community and we want everyone to be as excited as we are for Wing Zone to come to Thomasville."

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone has spent nearly 30 years perfecting its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wing and tenders. Whether you prefer sweet, spicy or savory, Wing Zone has 18 flavors to choose from, including fan favorites such as Ragin' Cajun, Honey Q and Buffalo Ranch. Wing Zone's lineup of distinctive, crowd-pleasing flavors is the result years of research and development and remains a key ingredient to its fast-growing fan base.

Wing Zone Thomasville is open from 11 am – 11 pm Sunday – Thursday, and 11 am – 12 am Friday and Saturday. For additional information, visit wingzone.com or call the location at 229-236-2693.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its fast service and cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 43 locations in North America and more than 25 restaurants internationally. In 2009, Wing Zone stamped its place in history by being inducted into the Buffalo Wing Festival's Hall of Flame. Named one of the fastest-growing franchise concepts by Inc. Magazine, Success Magazine, and Entrepreneur Magazine, Wing Zone plans to grow to more than 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram.

