Thompson Acquires Fulshear Fire Protection, Strengthening Fire Protection Capabilities in the Greater Houston Market

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson, a national provider of fire protection and workplace safety services, today announced the acquisition of Fulshear Fire Protection, a Houston-area fire protection company known for its deep industry experience and strong regional customer base.

The acquisition further strengthens Thompson's presence in its largest market and expands the company's ability to serve customers across the Greater Houston area with speed, expertise, and scale.

Through the addition of Fulshear Fire Protection, Thompson significantly increases the number of highly experienced fire protection technicians in Houston, enabling faster response times and expanded service capacity for commercial and industrial customers. The acquisition also broadens Thompson's existing customer base in the region, reinforcing its position as a leading fire and life safety partner in Texas.

"We have watched Thompson over the last few years here in Houston become one of the fastest-growing fire protection companies in the area and nationwide. Our team is extremely excited to bring decades of industry expertise in advanced fire systems to this growing organization. With our experience, know-how, and customer base, we believe each company will drive value to the other, and we are excited to be a major part of the journey moving forward," commented Joshua Collom, and Jeremy English, Owners, Fulshear Fire Protection.

Fulshear Fire Protection brings an exceptionally talented and seasoned leadership team, along with expert technicians who will join Thompson following the acquisition. This addition strengthens Thompson's operational bench and enhances its ability to reach more customers more efficiently throughout the Houston market.

"Fulshear Fire Protection has built an outstanding reputation through the strength of its leadership team and the experience of its technicians," said Tommy Thompson, Founder and CEO of Thompson. "By welcoming their team into Thompson, we are adding decades of hands-on expertise to our largest market and further reinforcing our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality service at scale for our customers."

The acquisition also creates meaningful cross-sell opportunities across Thompson's service lines. Existing fire protection customers will gain access to Thompson's first aid and workplace safety services, while current first aid and safety customers will now have streamlined access to expanded fire protection offerings. This integrated approach allows customers to simplify vendor management, improve compliance, and ensure consistent service quality across all fire protection and life safety needs.

About Thompson

Thompson, headquartered in Houston, TX and located in 24 markets across the United States, provides a comprehensive suite of on-site first aid and fire protection services to support safety managers, facility managers, and EHS professionals. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions, Thompson helps businesses streamline their fire and safety programs while maintaining compliance with industry standards and local regulations. To learn more, visit: www.thompson-safety.com

SOURCE Thompson Safety