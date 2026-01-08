Thompson Acquires Metropolitan Fire Protection, Expanding Full-Service Fire Protection Capabilities in Pennsylvania

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson, a national provider of fire protection and workplace safety services, today announced the acquisition of Metropolitan Fire Protection, a Pennsylvania-based fire protection company specializing in fire sprinkler systems and standpipe systems. The acquisition expands Thompson's fire protection footprint in the region and establishes Philadelphia as a full-service fire protection and safety services market for the company.

Through the addition of Metropolitan Fire Protection, Thompson Safety can now offer comprehensive fire sprinkler system services, and repair as part of its comprehensive fire and life safety portfolio in Pennsylvania. The acquisition strengthens Thompson's ability to serve commercial, industrial, and multi-site customers with end-to-end fire protection solutions under one roof.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Thompson. This partnership allows Metropolitan Fire Protection's dedicated team to continue delivering the exceptional service our customers expect, while gaining access to broader resources, technology and a comprehensive suite of safety solutions that will better protect lives and businesses across Pennsylvania." Ed Babin, Founder and President, Metropolitan Fire Protection

Metropolitan Fire Protection has been in business since 1995 and brings a highly experienced team of expert technicians, along with an established management group that will remain in place following the acquisition to ensure continuity for customers and employees alike.

"This acquisition represents a strategic expansion of our services and reinforces our commitment to being a one-stop fire and life safety partner for our customers," said Sam DeLuca, Regional Fire Director for Thompson. "By enhancing our fire sprinkler services and welcoming Metropolitan's experienced team, we are strengthening our capabilities in Pennsylvania and positioning Philadelphia as a fully integrated fire protection market."

The acquisition also creates meaningful cross-sell opportunities across Thompson's service lines. Existing fire protection customers will gain access to Thompson's first aid and workplace safety services, while current first aid and safety customers will now have streamlined access to expanded fire protection offerings, including fire sprinkler systems. This integrated approach allows customers to simplify vendor management, improve compliance, and ensure consistent service quality across all fire protection and life safety needs.

About Thompson

Thompson, headquartered in Houston, TX and located in 24 markets across the United States, provides a comprehensive suite of on-site first aid and fire protection services to support safety managers, facility managers, and EHS professionals. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions, Thompson helps businesses streamline their fire and safety programs while maintaining compliance with industry standards and local regulations. To learn more, visit: www.thompson-safety.com

