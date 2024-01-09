Thompson Street Capital Partners Selects Alkymi to Accelerate Data Analysis

Generative AI Enables TSCP to Capture More In-depth Information, Faster

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkymi, the leading business system for unstructured data, has been selected by Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, to expedite their data review processes utilizing Alkymi's new generative AI product, Alpha.

TSCP sought to accelerate their review of industry and market information, which includes analyzing large amounts of unstructured data. TSCP reviews hundreds of reports and information sources annually to better understand markets, spot industry trends, and identify potential opportunities for their firm, and doing so quickly, efficiently, and accurately is essential to TSCP's success.

TSCP selected Alkymi and their Alpha product, a generative AI tool built for financial services teams and powered by cutting-edge large language models, for their ability to expedite data review and processing, as well as extend the types of information that they were able to capture.

Ray Wagner, Managing Director, TSCP, commented, "We are thrilled to be partnered with the Alkymi team. Alkymi's Alpha product allows us to efficiently review and analyze vast amounts of information and enhance the accuracy and consistency of our processes. Alpha enables us to quickly sift through unstructured data to focus on the information that matters most, and make decisions faster, without sacrificing the quality of our analysis."

"We designed Alpha for firms like TSCP to embrace large language models to not only speed up manual review processes, but to expand the level of data they are able to get," says Harald Collet, CEO of Alkymi. "Firms that are implementing LLMs will be able to access deeper levels of information, faster and will lead the way in the new era of data-enabled decision making."

Alpha is a generative AI tool built by Alkymi that can be used in data workflows for financial services teams to enrich data sets and generate insights, while integrating directly with business systems like CRMs.

