Thompson Thrift Acquires Additional 62 Acres as Part of $550 Million Fishers District Expansion Outside Indianapolis

Latest land acquisition provides for 7,500-seat event center which will be home to the Indy Fuel as well as additional entertainment, restaurant, retail, hospitality and residential options

FISHERS, Ind., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and the master developer of Fishers District, announced today the successful closing of an additional 62 acres of land that will be utilized as part of the $550 million expansion to Fishers District in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers.

"The master plan for Fisher's District reflects the ingenuity of Thompson Thrift's three business units to work proactively with the city of Fishers to create a true 'live, work, play' environment that will be a generational asset for the Fishers community," said Ashlee Boyd, managing partner, Thompson Thrift Commercial. "A project of this magnitude requires patience, persistence and vision and we have brought development, design, and building experts together, as well as local leaders, to craft Fishers District into a premiere destination that integrates urban vitality with neighborhood connectivity."

As part of its public-private partnership with the city of Fishers on the development, Thompson Thrift concurrently sold a portion of the newly acquired land to the city that will be used for the development of a 7,500-seat arena and event center. The city of Fishers has added AECOM Hunt to the project as general contractor for the site and event center construction which is scheduled to break ground in late March.

Once completed in 2024, the state-of-the-art event space designed by SCI Architects will become the new home for the Indy Fuel, the professional hockey minor league affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, as well as host for an array of concerts, theater productions, conventions and other sporting and community events.

Located east of I-69 between 106th and 116th Streets, the overall expansion of Fishers District includes Slate, a previously announced multifamily and garden home community with direct access to Fishers District; The Union, an expansion on the lifestyle, multifamily, and entertainment options at Fishers District, the new Fishers event center and additional new-to-market restaurant, retail, and entertainment destinations.

Thompson Thrift first began work on the Fishers District development in 2015 and received a Monumental Award from the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce in 2020 for the first phase.

Indianapolis has seen continuous growth over the last decade with Hamilton County, where Fishers resides, being the fastest growing county in Indiana. In addition to being named one of the best places to live in the U.S. by Money magazine, Forbes recently named Indianapolis as the sixth best city for jobs in America, and Fast Company declared the city the seventh best for tech jobs.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $4 billion in real estate developments in 21 states, and is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country.

The company was a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest recognition conferred by regional and national organizations including the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce, Indiana Business Journal and the National Apartment Association, that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to creating environments of excellence in both the community and the workplace.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

