Thompson Thrift Announces Close of 2026 Multifamily Development Limited Partnership

Partnership includes the company's 100th residential development and entry into its 24th state

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, today announced the successful closing of the Thompson Thrift 2026 Multifamily Development, LP, with more than $222 million in total capital commitments from over 350 investment partners, including accredited investors, qualified purchasers, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and select institutions. The offering marks Thompson Thrift's eighth multi-project equity partnership and plans to fund seven new Class A multifamily developments across growth markets nationwide.

"Closing this partnership at the start of our 40th year is both humbling and energizing," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift Development. "We are grateful for the continued trust of our partners and are proud to carry forward the values that have guided our company to become a national leader in multifamily development."

Thompson Thrift emphasizes a data-driven approach to market selection and disciplined site criteria, alongside standardized design that drives cost efficiencies and resident satisfaction, contributing to long-term value creation across the portfolio. Since positioning its multifamily division in 2008, the company has delivered strong, consistent performance for its partners, deploying more than $1.9 billion from equity partners to support the development of over 27,000 multifamily units, representing more than $6.1 billion in volume.

"As multifamily fundamentals strengthen, we continue to see compelling opportunities to develop well-located, high-quality housing in markets with strong demand," said Greg Fedorinchik, senior vice president of equity capital markets. "Improving market conditions are creating an attractive entry point for new development, and our disciplined model allows us to execute effectively."

The partnership will support the ground-up development and construction of multifamily communities spanning Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina and Tennessee with Thompson Thrift as the developer. The launch of its first multifamily community in Nevada will mark the company's entry into its 24th state, a milestone that highlights ongoing expansion and momentum.

"The depth, diversity and quality of our 2026 pipeline reflect the strength of our development and acquisitions platform," said Josh Purvis, managing partner of Thompson Thrift Residential. "Long-term demographic trends continue to drive strong demand for rental housing, and this partnership will deliver more than 2,000 thoughtfully designed homes that create value for our residents, partners and the communities we serve."

The company's 40th anniversary year adds special significance to the partnership's close. Founded in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a regionally focused developer into a nationally recognized enterprise engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management.

Investments in the partnership were offered exclusively to accredited investors under Regulation D, Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Securities Offered Through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC

Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift