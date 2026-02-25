Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Verity, a Luxury Multifamily Community in Vero Beach, Florida

VERO BEACH, Fla, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting for Verity, a 276-unit Class A multifamily community in Vero Beach. Resident move-ins began in July 2025, while construction was completed in January 2026.

"Celebrating the opening of Verity is a proud moment for our entire team," said Angie Atkins, senior vice president of community management for Thompson Thrift. "Verity is a thoughtfully designed community where beautiful homes, well-planned amenities and inviting shared spaces come together to create a place residents are proud to call home."

Located off 11th Drive, Verity spans more than 18 acres and consists of three-story buildings offering one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with layouts reaching nearly 1,400 square feet. Each residence features many of the high-end finishes and amenities Thompson Thrift is known for such as granite countertops, stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances, full-size washers and dryers, hardwood-style flooring, tile backsplashes, designer fixtures and finishes, large walk-in closets, detached garages, and private yard and patio options.

Residents can also choose fully furnished layouts as well as homes with an array of upgraded finishes, architectural details, and deluxe features including walk-in showers with full tile and glass doors, premium lighting, an Alexa smart hub to integrate all smart devices, premium appliances, and a dry bar.

One tailormade community feature is a custom-angled clubhouse with a covered pavilion that connects to the 24-hour fitness center and includes a coffee bar, a 24-hour social hub, work-from-home suites, and a resident conference room with screenshare and video conferencing technology.

Other community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, electric firepits with seating area, community grilling areas, a pickleball court, shuffleboard and billiards, a dog run with agility equipment and a pet spa. Residents also have access to high-speed internet access, an Amazon package hub, valet trash service, an onsite service team and a user-friendly mobile app for rent payment, submitting service requests, community feed, and more.

Verity residents are a short drive to nearby beaches and coastal attractions, as well as downtown Vero Beach and Treasure Coast Plaza, a popular dual-anchor shopping center.

At the ribbon cutting, visitors toured models and explored the professionally decorated clubhouse and community amenities. As part of Thompson Thrift's ongoing commitment to community engagement, they presented a check to local non-profit St. Vincent de Paul of Indian River County to aid their efforts in helping their community through charitable services, including food, clothing, shelter and financial aid.

Over the past 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $7.1 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate projects across the country.

Equity for the development was provided by the Thompson Thrift 2023 Multifamily Development, LP.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

