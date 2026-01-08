Thompson Thrift Enters 40th Year with Key Strategic Hires

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today the addition of two key leaders as the company enters its 40th year of operations. Scott Murray has joined the company as general counsel, and Matt Vance has been named chief market strategist & economist, strengthening the company's legal, strategic and market intelligence capabilities.

"These appointments reflect our commitment to thoughtful growth and long-term value creation," said Dan Sink, president and chief financial officer of Thompson Thrift Development. "As we mark 40 years, we remain focused on building a best-in-class organization supported by experienced leaders who help guide our strategy and decision-making across market cycles."

Scott Murray is a member of Thompson Thrift's executive team and will partner closely with executive leadership to oversee the company's legal function, manage risk and support enterprise-wide strategic initiatives as the company continues to scale.

Murray brings more than two decades of legal experience across corporate law, complex litigation, risk management and compliance. Prior to joining Thompson Thrift, he served as a litigation partner in private practice, where he defended high-profile cases for national clients. Earlier in his career, Murray served as executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer for a publicly traded REIT, advising C-suite leadership and the board of directors on securities law, corporate governance, real estate transactions and regulatory matters.

Sink continued, "Scott's depth of experience and steady leadership strengthen our ability to navigate complexity while staying focused on the future. He brings a thoughtful, business-oriented approach that aligns well with our culture and how we operate."

Matt Vance joins Thompson Thrift in a newly created role of chief market strategist & economist. Vance will provide economic analysis, market insight and thought leadership to support the company's investment strategies.

Vance is a frequent speaker at leading industry conferences and is regularly cited by national media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Newsweek and Good Morning America. His work is grounded in economic theory and designed to translate complex market data into actionable insight.

Prior to joining Thompson Thrift, Vance held senior research and thought leadership roles at CBRE, most recently serving as vice president and Americas head of multifamily research, where he led the firm's multifamily research platform and data-driven insights. Earlier in his tenure, he led CBRE's House View of the office sector and previously oversaw research across the Midwest, South Central, Southwest and Mountain regions. Before CBRE, Vance also served as an economics instructor at the University of Colorado Boulder.

"Matt's ability to connect economic trends with real-world investment strategy will further enhance how we evaluate opportunities and communicate market conditions," said Brian Southworth, senior vice president of acquisitions, partner for Thompson Thrift. "His deep expertise aligns with our disciplined, data-driven approach and enhances the insight we provide to both our partners and our teams."

Since adding a multifamily business unit in 2008, Thompson Thrift has deployed more than $1.78 billion from equity partners to support the development of more than 27,000 residential units. The company continues to expand its footprint by delivering high-quality communities that have earned industry recognition and strong resident satisfaction

Over the past 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6.6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate projects across the country.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

