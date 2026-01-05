Thompson Thrift Named a 2025 Top Multifamily Developer by Multi-Housing News

Company's #11 ranking is highest to-date

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, earned national recognition by being ranked as a Top Multifamily Developer in Multi-Housing News's annual rankings.

The company secured the #11 spot, its highest to-date, on MHN's list. Between 2022 and 2024, the company embarked on over $2.5 billion of Class A multifamily and luxury leased housing communities and completed 6,870 units. Additionally, at the time the list was compiled, Thompson Thrift had 4,949 units under construction.

"We're proud to again be recognized by Multi-Housing News as one of the nation's top developers," said Dan Sink, president and chief financial officer of Thompson Thrift Development. "Continuing to maintain meaningful momentum in today's market is a testament to the dedication of our team members, the strength of our partnerships and our continued commitment to delivering high-quality communities that make a lasting impact in the markets we serve."

In addition to this recognition, the company is currently raising equity for its eighth multi-project development partnership, the Thompson Thrift 2026 Multifamily Development, LP, which is expected to close in January 2026. Thompson Thrift has reached approximately 95% of the equity capital needed to start six planned Class A multifamily developments across a diverse set of U.S. growth markets in Tennessee, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina and Idaho.

Since adding a multifamily business unit in 2008, Thompson Thrift has deployed more than $1.78 billion from equity partners to support the development of more than 27,000 residential units. The company continues to expand its footprint by delivering high-quality communities that have earned industry recognition and strong resident satisfaction.

For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6.6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of high-quality real estate projects across the country.

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

