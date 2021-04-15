Thompson Thrift Named a Top Apartment Developer, Builder by the National Multifamily Housing Council

INDIANAPOLIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, a full–service nationally recognized real estate company, earned national recognition by making the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2021 NMHC 50, the annual ranking of the nation's largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators.

"I am exceedingly proud that our team adapted to the ever-changing operating environment that the pandemic presented and stayed focused on our ethos of excellence, service and leadership to deliver a banner year for our company," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift. "As a fully integrated company, our developers and builders are able to collaborate in a unique way that allows us to take projects from vision to reality."

Watermark, the company's multifamily business unit, and Thompson Thrift Construction, its inhouse construction team, started 2,356 units to secure the #19 apartment developer and #22 construction company on the NMHC list. Last year the company embarked on $460 million of Class A multifamily and luxury leased housing projects in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Missouri and Tennessee.

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. Thompson Thrift's three business units have developed over $2.3 billion of commercial real estate in 19 states including nearly 12,000 Class A apartments and luxury leased townhomes and 2 million square feet of retail and mixed-used projects.

