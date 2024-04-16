Thompson Thrift Participates in Panel Discussion about Colorado Multifamily Market during Colorado Real Estate Journal Conference

Labor availability, deal economics and supply/demand imbalance key points of discussion

DENVER, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country, announced today that Senior Vice President of Acquisitions Brian Southworth participated in a panel discussion about the state of the Colorado multifamily market at the 2024 CREJ Spring Multifamily Development & Investment Conference in Denver.

The sold-out conference brought together leading developers, lenders, brokers and investment firms focusing on the Colorado multifamily market. Southworth was a panelist on the developer panel which discussed numerous topics from:

Deal economics Construction costs Labor availability Supply/demand metrics throughout Colorado Regulatory environment

Southworth's primary takeaways from the developer panel were:

Deal economics will remain challenging in the short term as most Colorado markets work through a significant amount of new supply. With that, new supply in metro Denver is peaking and fundamentals should start to improve as new supply gets absorbed.

The sizeable affordability gap between renting and owning in Colorado has continued to grow and should provide continued tailwinds to multifamily demand.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company has been active in Colorado for 11 years and has developed over 4,100 units in the state, which currently includes 10 communities between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.

The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho. Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

