Thompson Thrift Wins Five Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country, earned national recognition today as a winner of five 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards.

The Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards are based on Energage's confidential, research-backed, employee engagement survey that evaluates participating companies against the industry's most robust benchmarks based on more than 17 years of culture research. Over the years the Top Workplaces program has surveyed more than 20 million employees and recognized the top organizations across 60 U.S. markets and in various categories.

"We are honored to have our team members endorse Thompson Thrift as having a culture where their personal and professional well-being is cared for," said Dan Sink, president and CFO of Thompson Thrift. "We pride ourselves on fostering an environment that supports and empowers our team members to achieve excellence and will continue to invest in professional development opportunities and our Family Impact benefits program."

Thompson Thrift earned top honors for all five of the culture excellence categories:

INNOVATION celebrates organizations that have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

WORK-LIFE FLEXIBILITY honors employers that provide options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employee's concerns.

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS recognizes organizations that provide employees not only with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work.

LEADERSHIP commemorates companies whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. These leaders understand the needs of customers which front-line employees hear every day.

PURPOSE & VALUES acknowledges organizations who have both embedded their mission and values into their culture and are efficient in their work to bring it into reality.

Earlier this year, Thompson Thrift was honored with a Top Workplaces USA Award for the second consecutive year.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on residential, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

