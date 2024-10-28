Thompson Thrift Sells Apex in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the sale of Apex, a 360-unit, Class A multifamily community in Colorado Springs to an undisclosed buyer. Matt Barnett, Jake Young, Taylor Payne and Emilie Brady of Walker & Dunlop brokered the sale.

"Apex was developed to address the increased demands for high-quality, luxury multifamily rental options in the Colorado Springs area," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We are pleased with the outcome of the transaction and take great pride in providing an excellent return for our investment partners while delivering a high-quality community for our residents."

Located half a mile east of Powers Boulevard off Woodmen Road, the 20-acre site offers three-story garden style buildings with 129 detached garages. The luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes average just under 1,000 square feet and include gourmet bar-kitchens with elegant quartz countertops and tile backsplashes, stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances, walk-in showers with full tile surround and glass doors, large walk-in closets with shelving, full-size washers and dryers, and much more.

Construction on the community began in October 2020 and finished in March 2023. The community is only 20 minutes northeast of downtown Colorado Springs and adjacent to the St. Francis Medical Center, a 195-bed full-service hospital that features a modern birth center, level III neonatal intensive care unit, emergency department, level III trauma center and more. The site offers easy access to major employers, retailers, restaurants and high-end housing.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial, residential and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

