Thompson Thrift Sells Citadel at Castle Pines Near Denver

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today the sale of Citadel at Castle Pines, a 214-unit, Class A multifamily community in the Denver suburb of Castle Pines to an undisclosed buyer. Matt Barnett, Jake Young and Taylor Payne of Walker & Dunlop brokered the sale.

"Citadel at Castle Pines was developed due to the impressive rental market in Castle Pines where our comparable communities have high occupancy rates," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "This transaction marks yet another developmental success story under our belts. We take great pride in providing excellent returns for our investment partners while delivering high-quality communities to our residents."

Located at 353 Edge View Circle along Interstate 25 between Lone Tree and Castle Rock, the 20-acre community offers 154 one- and two-story paired villa-style homes and 60 three-story townhomes. Completed in December 2023, the luxury one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes feature designer interiors, quartz countertops, stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances, attached garages, full-size washers and dryers, and much more.

Residents are treated to resort-style amenities including a resident social lounge, pickleball courts, 24/7 fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool and spa, poolside cabanas and grills, dog park, dog spa and more. The community is less than 10 minutes from Southeast Denver's leading retail region, with more than 16 million square feet of retail within seven miles.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

