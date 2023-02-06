Thompson Thrift Sells Watermark at Jordan Creek in West Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the sale of Watermark at Jordan Creek, a 176-unit Class A multifamily community in West Des Moines for an undisclosed amount.

"We successfully executed our business plan to optimize operations for this high-quality property, and we are pleased to have sold a well-occupied community with healthy in-place rents," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential.

Located at 6455 Galleria Drive, the 94% occupied community offers four-story buildings with detached garages. Completed in 2015, the one-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes feature designer interiors, granite countertops, hardwood-style flooring, energy-efficient appliances, full-size washers and dryers and high-speed internet access. Residents are treated to resort-style features including a resident social lounge, community grilling areas, heated resort-style pool and spa, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and dog park.

Watermark at Jordan Creek is centrally located in the county's wealthiest metro, providing residents with easy access to Interstate 35 and a wide variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

Thompson Thrift has made a name for itself by being one of the few developers to build Class A residential communities in markets across the country with a range of conventional, luxury leased villa and townhome-style communities. Throughout its history, the company has invested more than $4 billion and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive communities.

