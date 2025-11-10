Thompson Thrift to Develop 336-Unit Multifamily Community in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift , a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, today announced that it will develop Venture on Venetucci, a 336-unit multifamily community in Colorado Springs. Thompson Thrift expects to welcome the first residents in March 2027.

"Colorado Springs continues to stand out as one of the nation's fastest-growing economies, supported by billions in new investment and thousands of new jobs," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "Our newest community reflects that same momentum, bringing Thompson Thrift's signature blend of quality, luxury and lifestyle to a market that values exceptional living experiences."

Located at 4446 Venetucci Blvd., the 16.5-acre community will feature spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging 1,000 square feet. Each residence will include premium interior finishes such as elegant quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, smooth glass-top ranges, timeless tile backsplash and hardwood-style flooring. Residents will also enjoy large walk-in closets, walk-in showers, patio and balcony options, private yard options, detached garages, full-size washers and dryers, high-speed internet access, an Amazon package hub and more.

Resort-style living will continue throughout the community and feature a fully equipped fitness center with 24-hour access, a heated swimming pool, community grilling areas, a pickleball court, billiards, shuffleboard, dog park, pet spa with grooming stations, and a resident business center with a conference room and focus suites.

The site offers stunning views of Pikes Peak and Cheyenne Mountain, along with easy access to nearby trails and an abundance of outdoor recreation. South Academy Highlands, one of the city's newest shopping centers, will provide residents with retail and fast-casual restaurant options including Sam's Club, Walmart, MOD Pizza, Jersey Mike's Subs, and Starbucks. Broadmoor World Arena, an 8,000-seat multi-purpose arena, and Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center are just a few minutes away and will offer residents with additional shopping and entertainment options.

Venture on Venetucci offers excellent visibility and connectivity to S Academy Blvd., and Interstate 25 provides easy access to downtown Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Airport. Top area employers include Fort Carson, Amazon Distribution and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, all within six miles of the site.

Peak Innovation Park, a 1,600-acre master planned business park near Colorado Springs Airport, is less than five miles from the property and currently has 4,000+ employees across multiple businesses, including three Amazon facilities, Aerospace Corporation and Northop Grumman.

Colorado Springs ranks 5th out of 403 cities nationally on Milken Institute's 2025 Best-Performing Cities – Economic Resilience and Opportunity report. Since 2022, 23 companies have announced expansion plans in Colorado Springs with development projects that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and over $2 billion in capital investment.

Colorado Springs has made a significant investment in tourism and entertainment, including the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Weidner Field, Ed Robson Arena, the Hybl Sports Medicine & Performance Center and the Air Force Academy Visitor Center. These projects are expected to provide over a billion-dollar economic impact and generate thousands of jobs.

For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6.6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate projects across the country. The Thompson Thrift 2025 Multifamily Development, LP will provide equity capital for the development.

Thompson Thrift has been active in Colorado for 12 years and has developed more than 5,600 units in the state, which currently includes 12 communities between Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

