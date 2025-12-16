Thompson Thrift to Develop Second Luxury Multifamily Community in Fayetteville, Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, today announced that it will develop High South, a 324-unit multifamily community in Fayetteville. The company expects to welcome its first residents in April 2027.

"Northwest Arkansas continues to see remarkable population and job growth, with much of the recent multifamily activity concentrated in the northern part of the metro," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "The southern corridor presents meaningful barriers to entry, making High South a unique opportunity to address the area's growing housing needs with a community that reflects Thompson Thrift's commitment to thoughtful design, high-quality living, and elevated resident experiences."

Located at 1055 W Van Asche Dr., the 17.3-acre community will feature spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging approximately 1,000 square feet. In line with Thompson Thrift's commitment to delivering high-quality homes, each residence will include premium interior finishes such as elegant quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, smooth glass-top ranges, timeless tile backsplash, designer fixtures and finishes, and hardwood-style flooring. Residents will also enjoy large walk-in closets and showers, patio and balcony options, private yard options, detached garages, full-size washers and dryers, high-speed internet access, and an Amazon package hub.

Resort-style living will continue throughout the community and feature a fully equipped fitness center with 24-hour access, a heated swimming pool, thoughtfully designed courtyards, community grilling areas with electric firepits and seating, an outdoor game area, a split dog park for large and small dogs, pet spa with grooming stations, billiards, shuffleboard, focus suites, and more.

The site sits in Washington County, one mile west of Thompson Thrift's other Fayetteville development, Watermark at Steele Crossing, which continues to be a strong performing property in the Thompson Thrift portfolio, averaging over 94% occupancy since January 2019. High South is Thompson Thrift's third multifamily development in Arkansas, and second one in Fayetteville.

The site has immediate access to Interstate 49, which is Northwest Arkansas' primary connector to its three Fortune 500 employers: Walmart, Tyson, and JB Hunt. Additionally, there is a strong retail and commercial pocket 1.5 miles to the northeast and convenient access to Fayetteville's extensive trail network through the Scull Creek Trail just half a mile to the east. This network connects Scull Creek Trail, Mud Creek Trail, and the Razorback Greenway, which provide more than 50 miles of paved bike and walking paths that connect the site to retail areas, the University of Arkansas, and recreation destinations such as Lake Fayetteville.

Northwest Arkansas continues to show impressive job and population growth by ranking #14 in Fastest Growing Places in the U.S. and #10 in job growth in 2024 to 2025. Since 2010, the area's population has grown by 22% and is expected to nearly double in the next 25 years, according to U.S. News & World Report and Forbes. Tyson Foods relocated 1,000 corporate jobs to Northwest Arkansas in 2023, and job growth is expected to expand even further due to JB Hunt's plan to expand from 5,000 to approximately 20,000 employees at their home office in the next two decades. Walmart is also finishing their 350-acre home office expansion with capacity to increase from 15,000 employees to 25,000 employees in the next three to five years.

In 2024 to 2025, Northwest Arkansas ranked #8 for up-and-coming market and #21 on the Best Places to Live in the U.S. list, with its abundance of state parks, acres of community green space, playgrounds, parks, and walking trails. The metro area also boasts a first-class performing arts center, an active local food movement, live music venues, and a dynamic festival scene. Additionally, with more than 500 miles of bike trails, Northwest Arkansas is widely recognized as one of the top mountain biking destinations in the world and home to USA Cycling's Olympic Mountain Bike Team.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the country. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6.6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily and commercial projects. The Thompson Thrift 2025 Multifamily Development, LP will provide equity capital for the development.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Securities Offered Through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC

Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift