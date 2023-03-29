Thompson Thrift Unveils Name for Latest 62-Acre Mixed-Use Expansion of Fishers District Outside Indianapolis

The Crossing at Fishers District draws on more than 170 years of Fishers history

INDIANAPOLIS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that the 62 acres of land anchoring the southern portion of the $550 million Fishers District expansion will be named The Crossing at Fishers District. The Crossing at Fishers District will be home to a city-owned 7,500-seat event center that will host sporting, theatrical and entertainment events, as well as additional restaurant, retail, hospitality and residential options.

"Anytime there's a name for a development, it helps build energy and creates a buzz for the community," said Ashlee Boyd, managing partner, Thompson Thrift Commercial. "The Crossing at Fishers District has the added benefit of being a name that pays homage to Fishers history as a railroad community."

Located near Interstate 69 and 116th Street, The Crossing at Fishers District is within walking distance from Fishers Depot, the historic Fishers train station that opened in 1849 and still brings in tourists from around the state every year.

Thompson Thrift first began work on the Fishers District development in 2015 and received a Monumental Award from the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce in 2020 for the first phase.

Once completed, the $750 million development will span 123 acres and will be comprised of five distinct developments offering an array of multifamily, townhome, hotel, dining, shopping and entertainment options. The developments will be connected by well-designed walking paths that will offer residents and visitors the opportunity to explore the master-planned development on foot.

A groundbreaking for the Fishers event center was held on March 24 that had city leaders, community members and project executives from Thompson Thrift, ASM Global and Indy Fuel—the professional hockey minor league affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks who will play their home games at the event center—in attendance to celebrate the future development and welcome Chicken N Pickle to the roster of tenants that will open at The Crossing.

Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex that includes a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar that boasts pickleball courts and instruction, a variety of yard games and space for live entertainment and lounging.

Fishers is one of the fastest growing communities in Indiana and has consistently been nationally ranked as a top place to live. Located less than 15 miles from downtown Indianapolis, Fishers has more than 104,000 residents and is known for its entrepreneurial spirit and for attracting high-growth companies with their pro-business climate.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $4 billion in real estate developments in 21 states, and is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country.

The company was a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest recognition conferred by regional and national organizations including the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce, Indiana Business Journal and the National Apartment Association, that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to creating environments of excellence in both the community and the workplace.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company was a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest recognition conferred by regional and national organizations that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to creating environments of excellence in both the community and the workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

