Thompson Thrift's 100th Multifamily Community to be Developed in Atlanta Suburb

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, today announced that it will develop Lineage, a 300-unit multifamily community in Dacula, a suburb approximately 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Lineage marks Thompson Thrift's 100th multifamily community developed nationwide, a milestone reflecting the company's four decades of experience delivering resident focused communities in high growth markets.

Lineage will deliver a thoughtfully designed resident experience with an integrated retail component and a robust mix of indoor and outdoor amenities spanning nearly 15 acres. The community is expected to welcome its first residents in April 2028.

"Dacula continues to see strong residential and commercial momentum, making it an ideal location for a community like Lineage," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "From resort-style amenities to flexible social and entertainment spaces, Lineage will offer an elevated lifestyle, while serving as a gathering point for residents and the surrounding neighborhood."

Located at the Harbins Rd. and Hwy. 316 interchange, Lineage will include four-story buildings with spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Residences will feature premium interior finishes, including granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, smooth-glass top ranges, side-by-side refrigerators with ice makers and water dispensers, full-size washers and dryers, and hardwood-style flooring. Select homes will include private patio, balcony and yard options, and community conveniences will include detached garages, high-speed internet access and an Amazon package hub. The development will also include over 9,500 square feet of street-level retail space along Harbins Road, designed with outdoor seating, a play space and an area for outdoor concerts.

The development will be capitalized with equity from the Thompson Thrift 2026 Multifamily Development, LP, and construction financing from PNC Bank. PNC Bank is serving as the sole construction lender, continuing a multi-year relationship with Thompson Thrift that includes financing and capital advisory support across several developments nationwide.

"PNC values the opportunity to work alongside Thompson Thrift as a trusted advisor and financing partner on this milestone project," said Paul Jamiolkowski, head of PNC Real Estate Banking. "Thompson Thrift has demonstrated a disciplined and consistent approach to development, and Lineage reflects our shared focus on execution, market demand and long‑term growth in a vibrant/fast-growing metro area."

Strategically positioned in one of metro Atlanta's strongest suburban markets, Lineage will benefit from Gwinnett County's strong demographic fundamentals, including sustained population growth, a diversified employment base and continued corporate and infrastructure investment supporting long‑term economic expansion. Residents will have direct access to more than 1 million jobs within a 35-minute drive, including employment options at multiple Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in Atlanta. Other nearby projects such as The Rowen, a 2,000-acre mixed-use development within three miles of Lineage, are projected to create up to 100,000 jobs at full build-out. A new Publix-anchored retail center is within a quarter mile, with a Chick-fil-A currently under construction adjacent to the center. Together, these position Lineage within a durable and expanding market.

Among Lineage's signature amenities will be a dedicated event space available for private rental, ideal for resident gatherings and community functions, and a state-of-the-art golf simulator offering year-round recreation and entertainment. Additional amenities will include a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style heated swimming pool, pickleball court, social lounges, coworking and conference space, dog park and pet spa, outdoor firepits and grilling areas, and landscaped courtyards designed to encourage connection and relaxation.

"Reaching our 100th community is an incredible milestone for our entire team," added Purvis. "It reflects the consistency of our vision, the strength of our partnerships and our long-standing commitment to create communities people are proud to call home."

Over the past 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $7.1 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate projects across the country.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Securities Offered Through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC

Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift