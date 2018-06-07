Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto.

All 11 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters board. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Thomson Reuters or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

The results were as follows:

 

Nominee

 

Votes For

 

% Votes
For

Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

 

Total Votes

David Thomson

614,016,459

98.90%

6,822,730

1.10%

620,839,189

James C. Smith

616,134,642

99.24%

4,705,346

0.76%

620,839,988

Sheila C. Bair

619,744,002

99.82%

1,095,942

0.18%

620,839,944

David W. Binet

592,289,187

95.40%

28,550,715

4.60%

620,839,902

W. Edmund Clark, C.M.

577,692,171

93.05%

43,148,501

6.95%

620,840,672

Michael E. Daniels

611,206,906

98.45%

9,634,009

1.55%

620,840,915

Vance K. Opperman

601,939,333

96.96%

18,901,255

3.04%

620,840,588

Kristin C. Peck

611,923,263

98.56%

8,912,102

1.44%

620,835,365

Barry Salzberg

618,340,221

99.60%

2,493,986

0.40%

620,834,207

Peter J. Thomson

614,457,978

98.97%

6,376,655

1.03%

620,834,633

Wulf von Schimmelmann

619,636,005

99.81%

1,198,383

0.19%

620,834,388

Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business at the annual meeting. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

