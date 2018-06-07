Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto.

All 11 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters board. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Thomson Reuters or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.