Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors
Jun 06, 2019, 06:30 ET
TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX /NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto.
All 11 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters board. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Thomson Reuters or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.
The results were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
David Thomson
|
439,684,245
|
98.62%
|
6,132,296
|
1.38%
|
James C. Smith
|
440,847,219
|
98.89%
|
4,966,579
|
1.11%
|
Sheila C. Bair
|
445,345,682
|
99.89%
|
469,173
|
0.11%
|
David W. Binet
|
422,337,694
|
94.73%
|
23,473,360
|
5.27%
|
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.
|
422,229,427
|
94.71%
|
23,580,663
|
5.29%
|
Michael E. Daniels
|
435,940,443
|
97.79%
|
9,869,609
|
2.21%
|
Vance K. Opperman
|
430,123,737
|
96.48%
|
15,686,298
|
3.52%
|
Kristin C. Peck
|
437,876,721
|
98.22%
|
7,931,115
|
1.78%
|
Barry Salzberg
|
444,316,336
|
99.67%
|
1,486,445
|
0.33%
|
Peter J. Thomson
|
422,749,542
|
94.83%
|
23,052,697
|
5.17%
|
Wulf von Schimmelmann
|
438,610,211
|
98.39%
|
7,191,502
|
1.61%
For other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.
