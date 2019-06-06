Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Thomson Reuters

Jun 06, 2019, 06:30 ET

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX /NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto.

All 11 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters board. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Thomson Reuters or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

The results were as follows:

 

Nominee

 

Votes For

 

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

David Thomson

439,684,245

98.62%

6,132,296

1.38%

James C. Smith

440,847,219

98.89%

4,966,579

1.11%

Sheila C. Bair

445,345,682

99.89%

469,173

0.11%

David W. Binet

422,337,694

94.73%

23,473,360

5.27%

W. Edmund Clark, C.M.

422,229,427

94.71%

23,580,663

5.29%

Michael E. Daniels

435,940,443

97.79%

9,869,609

2.21%

Vance K. Opperman

430,123,737

96.48%

15,686,298

3.52%

Kristin C. Peck

437,876,721

98.22%

7,931,115

1.78%

Barry Salzberg

444,316,336

99.67%

1,486,445

0.33%

Peter J. Thomson

422,749,542

94.83%

23,052,697

5.17%

Wulf von Schimmelmann

438,610,211

98.39%

7,191,502

1.61%

For other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS


MEDIA                   

INVESTORS


David Crundwell             

Frank J. Golden

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs           

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 416 649 9904

+1 646 223 5288

david.crundwell@tr.com           

frank.golden@tr.com

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

